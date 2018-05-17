PHILADELPHIA — Tuesday afternoon, the Ivy League announced Eduardo Malinowski as Rookie of the Week following his notable performance on the road Wednesday at Villanova and over the weekend at Yale. The freshman second-baseman pushed his impressive hit streak to 12 games before finally losing it in the season finale, hitting 6-of-17 (.353 BA) during those four games with two RBIs and four runs scored.
For the year, this marks the second time Malinowski brought home the weekly honor, as he received the same award a three weeks ago due to a similarly impressive showing against Cornell, batting 10-of-18 with six RBIs and two home runs.
In addition to the freshman phenom, southpaw reliever and former Calhoun High standout John Alan Kendrick was selected as Big Five Pitcher of the Week, a first for the junior. As the season has progressed, Kendrick has evolved into arguably the most consistent reliever out of the bullpen, dominating in recent weeks.
The junior earned his first career start in Red & Blue at Villanova this past Wednesday -- tossing three innings with no hits and five strikeouts -- before taking over the season finale Sunday afternoon late in the eighth frame. Unsurprisingly, the southpaw put together his best performance as a Quaker, striking out a career-high nine with just three hits over five and one-third innings as Penn picked up the 2-1 extra innings victory.
The Quakers concluded their season with a 16-25-1 record, going 9-11-1 in the Ivy League.