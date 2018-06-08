School might be out, but local high school athletic programs aren’t taking the Summer off as several are giving back by hosting instructional youth camps.
The youth camp schedule is in full swing now with several more being held this week, including Calhoun Softball Camp, Gordon Central Warriors Football Camp and Phoenix Baseball Camp to name a few.
The focus of these camps, like many of the rest held throughout the summer, is to teach the fundamentals of the game to youth athletes while also having a little fun.
Calhoun assistant softball coach Kayla Ralston, who was the main instructor of the Calhoun Softball Camp this week for players in kindergarten through eighth grade, said she considered the week a success.
“I am very proud of all our campers and players who put in the hard work this week,” said Ralston. “From skill practice to games and dress up days, it was nothing short of a fun week. We are thankful they chose to join us at Calhoun Community Education Softball Camp. I look forward to watching these youngsters grow and work towards their goals, as they continue to display great commitment, teamwork, tenacity, and hustle. They are the future.”
The camp ran Monday through Thursday with the younger group going from 8:30-10 a.m. and the 5th-8th grade group going from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Ralston said there were daily awards and awards given at the end of camp on Thursday, and each camper also received a t-shirt for participating. Several Lady Jackets players also helped lead the camp.
The Gordon Central High Football program led the Warriors Youth Football Camp this week from Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. each day as campers age 5-14 got the chance to learn from the Warriors coaching staff and players. Each camper received a t-shirt on Wednesday as well.
Sonoraville head baseball coach Daniel McArthur, assistant coaches and Phoenix high school players got the opportunity to give the younger generation of players some tips and tricks this week at Phoenix Baseball Camp. The camp ran Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day at the Sonoraville Rec Fields, and each camper received a t-shirt at the end of camp on Thursday.
“Camp went great this week,” said McArthur. “We had 30 campers. Working with the young kids and teaching them the game is awesome and something I really enjoy. I know myself and the players and coaches had fun, I think the campers did too and hopefully they learned a little more about baseball while they were there.”
Several more camps through the local schools and recreation departments are scheduled to be held over the next few months.
For more photos from camps this week, see Saturday's Calhoun Times.