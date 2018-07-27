The focus was on learning and fun this week as the Sonoraville High Volleyball Program hosted its annual youth volleyball camp at the high school gym.
Youth players from ages third through eighth grade were invited to attend, and Sonoraville High head coach Trace Vaughn along with several of his players served as instructors during the three day camp that ran from Wednesday through Friday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. each day inthe Sonoraville High gym.
The campers received instruction and played games throughout the camp sessions, and each was given a camp t-shirt at the completion of Friday’s session.
For more photos from the camp this week, see Wednesday’s Calhoun Times.