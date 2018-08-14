The Sonoraville Firebirds wrestling team had a special season last year as they rallied together to perform their best at the most crucial part of the season and that resulted in the Class AAA Traditionals Team State Championship. Now, each member of the team and coachings staff have a permanent reminder of their incredible accomplishment.
During a special ceremony on Thursday night, the team received their state championship rings.
“What a great night to celebrate the history making accomplishment of these kids,” said Sonoraville head coach Randy Steward, who led the team to the feat in just his second season at the helm. “We look forward to having another special season this year.”
The team and coaches are pictured showing off their new state championship rings on Thursday.
The Firebirds’ combined individual finishes allowed them to finish first in the team standings with 132 points to achieve the state title last February in Macon. The team had three individual state champions, one runner-up, three fourth-place finishers and one sixth-place finisher to earn the points necessary to finish first ahead of Bremen and North Hall.