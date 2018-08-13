Sonoraville and Gordon Central squared off on the court for a little cross-county rivalry action to kick off the season on Friday, and each had their high points in the matchup. It was the Lady Phoenix, however, that had put together a more consistent attack to earn the victory.
Sonoraville (1-0) overcame early pushes by the Lady Warriors (0-1) in each of the first two sets to take control in each and eventually put them away for a three-set win. The Lady Phoenix outscored their opponents 25-14 and 25-14 in the first two sets and then closed things out with a dominant 25-7 advantage in the third set.
Sonoraville coach Trace Vaughn said overall it was a good start to the schedule after some feeling out in the first part of the match.
“We came in focused on doing two things well, serving and serve receiving, and we accomplished that,” said Vaughn. “We had a few first-game jitters, but even given that, I was pleased with our overall efforts. We can definitely build on that performance.”
Leading the way for the Lady Phoenix was Abby Chambers with six kills and six aces on 11-of-14 serving. She also had a block in the win. Also contributing a big night was Raleigh Hooper who finished the match off in the third set with an impressive 14 straight serve run that included nine aces. She finished 14-of-16 serving with seven assists, two kills and a block.
Also chipping in during the win for Sonoraville was Bree Steely with eight assists, two kills, two blocks and 10-of-11 serving, Skylar Huskins with four kills, an ace and 7-of-8 serving, Hannah Wehunt with two aces on 10-of-11 serving, Anissa Hales with an ace, a kill and 3-of-4 serving and Alexis Lincoln with two kills.
Despite the loss, Gordon Central showed signs of improvement as they are starting just their second year of competition at the varsity level. It was also the first match under new head coach Alicen Pearson, who said she came away with positive thoughts on her team afterwards.
“We started the season off well,” said Pearson. “I saw a lot of good things and specific things we need to work on. I expect us to only improve from here.
“Jaky Alvarez stepped up to play varsity since one of our starters, Laura Sanchez, was out sick. She did a great job, and I see her playing more with varsity even when Laura returns.”
Sonoraville is back in action on Tuesday as they visit Blessed Trinity for a tri-match against the Lady Titans and Allatoona starting at 5 p.m. Gordon Central is also on the road as they visit Woodland for a tri-match against the Lady Wildcats and Marietta starting at 5 p.m.