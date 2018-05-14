Several athletes from Calhoun, Gordon Central and Sonoraville made the long trip to Albany this past weekend to compete against the best the state of Georgia has to offer in the Class AA and AAA State Track Meets, and multiple local competitors stacked up well.
The performances locally were highlighted by a trio of third-place finishes and three other top-five finishes. Taking third in their respective events was Calhoun’s CJ Fuller in the Class AAA boys shot put with a 50-00, Sonoraville’s Kelly Rule in the Class AAA girls pole vault with a 9-00 and Gordon Central’s Luke Beavers in the Class AA boys high jump with a 6-02.
Also finishing in the top five in Albany was Gordon Central’s Morgan Swaim who ran a 50.80 in the Class AA boys 400 meter dash to take fourth and set a new school record. Calhoun’s Drew Rutledge took fourth in the Class AAA boys discus with a 134-11, and Gordon Central’s Logan Swaim finished tied for fifth in the Class AA boys pole vault with a J11-00.
Three local teams scored points to finish in the final team standings. Sonoraville’s girls were 15th in AAA with 8.5 points, Gordon Central’s boys were 15th in AA with 16.5 points and Calhoun’s boys were 18th in AAA with 11 points.
Gordon Central’s Fredy Berganza earned a seventh-place performance in the shot put with a throw of 129-08, and Nelson Rodriguez rounded out the Warriors’ State performances with a 13th-place finish in the 3200 meter with a time of 11:46.25.
Gordon Central’s girls sent several athletes to State as well with Kailyn Thomas earning the top finish by taking 10th in the shot put with a 32-10. She also placed 12th in the discus with a 93-10. Other performances in Albany came from Catera McBride in the shot put (12th, 32-02.5), Tayla Gunn in the triple jump (16th, 32-01) and the 4x400 meter relay ‘A’ team of Hannah Hall, Lily Glass, Lizbeth Alvarez and Gunn (15th, 4:28.26). Alvarez also qualified in the pole vault.
Calhoun’s boys carried several to Albany, and Rutledge added onto his discus performance with a 12th-place finish in the 400 meter dash with a 52.00. Other finishers were Carson Griffin in the discus (14th, 111-11), Cole Griffin in the shot put (15th, 40-03.5) and Brody Blalock in the 1600 meter (15th, 4:55.23). Greg Carr (300 meter hurdles) and Felipe Barrios (3200 meter) also qualified for State.
The Calhoun girls had a pair of qualifiers compete in Albany with Emily Driscoll earning a ninth-place finish in the 3200 meter with a 13:15.90. Erin Barnes finished 12th in the 300 meter hurdles (50.05) and also competed in the pole vault.
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix had two other athletes make the trip along with Kelly Rule as Rozlyn Rule finished tied for sixth in the pole vault with a J8-06 and Riley Triplett was 13th in the 1600 meter (5:52.36).
Sonoraville’s boys carried a pair of athletes to State, and Nahum Trenti finished 15th in the 3200 meter (11:09.92). Nathan Ortiz qualified in the pole vault and 110 meter hurdles.