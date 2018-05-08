Many of the top athletes in the state will head to various sites around Georgia to compete in the GHSA State Track Meets starting on Thursday.
Several local competitors are among the field making the trek to Albany for the Class AA and AAA Meets. Here is the full list of local State qualifiers:
GHSA State Track Qualifiers
May 10-12
Class AAA at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany
GIRLS
Calhoun
Erin Barnes (pole vault, 300 meter hurdles)
Emily Driscoll (3200 meter)
Sonoraville
Kelly Rule (pole vault)
Riley Triplett (1600 meter)
Rozlyn Rule (pole vault)
BOYS
Calhoun
CJ Fuller (shot put)
Drew Rutledge (discus, 400 meter dash)
Brody Blalock (1600 meter)
Felipe Barrios (3200 meter)
Greg Carr (300 meter hurdles)
Cole Griffin (shot put)
Carson Griffin (discus)
Sonoraville
Nathan Ortiz (pole vault, 110 meter hurdles)
Nahum Trenti (3200 meter)
Class AA at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany
GIRLS
Gordon Central
Tayla Gunn (triple jump)
Kailyn Thomas (shot put, discus)
Lizbeth Alvarez (pole vault)
Catera McBride (shot put)
4x400 Meter Relay ‘A’ Team (Hannah Hall, Lily Glass, Lizbeth Alvarez, Tayla Gunn)
BOYS
Gordon Central
Morgan Swaim (400 meter dash)
Luke Beavers (high jump)
Logan Swaim (pole vault)
Nelson Rodriguez (3200 meter)
Fredy Berganza (discus)