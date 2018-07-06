The three local track teams boasted some incredible athletes and performances this past season with many being good enough to succeed on the State level in Albany.
Today, the Calhoun Times honors the individual athletes who stood out the most for their teams with the naming of the annual All-County Track Team.
The Girls All-County Track Team is led by Calhoun’s Erin Barnes and Sonoraville’s Kelly Rule, who are this year’s Co-MVPs. A quartet of talented individuals stand atop the Boys All-County Track Team as Gordon Central’s Luke Beavers and Morgan Swaim and Calhoun’s CJ Fuller and Drew Rutledge earned Co-MVP honors.
For full All-County Track Team, see Saturday's Calhoun Times.