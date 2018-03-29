The three local track teams hold the Gordon County Championship Meet in high regard not just because of bragging rights but also the high level of competition and great preparation for region competition.
The Calhoun boys and girls teams rose to the top on Wednesday night to earn the first-place team titles at the County Championship, and they had some outstanding performances to make that happen as each event was a battle between local competitors.
The Calhoun boys finished with 82 points to take first over Gordon Central (56) and Sonoraville (32), and the Lady Jackets compiled 76 points to finish ahead of Gordon Central (47.5) and Sonoraville (43.5).
Calhoun coach Brant Murry said he is proud of the way his athletes stepped up and showed how much they valued winning this special meet, which began with field events on Tuesday at Calhoun and ended with running events at Gordon Central on Wednesday.
“It’s a tremendous honor to win the County Championship because we have got a lot of talent in Gordon County between these three schools,” said Murry. “We might’ve come out on top, but it definitely didn’t come easy. Our kids did a good job competing and rising to the level we needed them to. This meet brings out the best in all of us and is always a huge priority. We had some very good performances on both sides. The boys had some season bests, and several of the girls had some really good times. We continue to improve, and it was good to finally get a meet in after all the rain this spring. The kids were ready to compete and it showed really well.”
The Calhoun boys were led by Felipe Barrios who had two first-place finishes, coming in the 1600 meter (4:57.61) and the 3200 meter (10:53.25). Other first-place finishers for the Jackets were Jonkell Tolbert in the triple jump (39-02), CJ Fuller in the shot put (46-02.75), Carson Perez in the discus (131-07), the 4x100 meter relay ‘A’ team (43.94) and Luke Moseley in the 100 meter dash (11.33). They had 21 other top-four finishes.
The Lady Jackets got a strong meet from Makail Lawrence who won both the shot put (31-08) and discus (90-11), Elizabeth Peyton who won the 800 meter (2:40.00) and 1600 meter (6-00.07) and Erin Barnes who won the 100 meter hurdles (17.57) and 300 meter hurdles (52.00). Other first-place finishers for Calhoun were Marlin Valdivia in the high jump (4-04), Emily Driscoll in the 3200 meter (13:28.13) and Rebekah Ridley in the 400 meter dash (1:05.87). They had 15 other top-four finishes.
The Gordon Central girls and boys each took second in the team standings, and the Gordon Central boys had several impressive individual performances. They were led by Luke Beavers and Morgan Swaim who each had multiple first-place finishes. Beavers won the 300 meter hurdles (40.71) and high jump (6-00), and Swaim took the top spot in both the 400 meter dash (50.94) and 800 meter (2:05.59). The Warriors also had first-place finishes from Corey Dixon in the 200 meter dash (23.89) and the 4x400 meter relay ‘A’ team (4:32.85). They had 17 other top-four finishes.
The Lady Warriors had three first-place finishes, including Hannah Hall in the long jump (14-10.5), Tayla Gunn in the triple jump (32-08) and the 4x400 meter relay ‘A’ team (4:32.85).
They had 17 other top-four finishes.
Gordon Central coach John Rainwater said he was proud of the way his team competed in the meet overall.
“I am proud of how our kids worked hard today,” said Rainwater. “They supported their teammates and did their best to improve and bring the championship back home to Gordon Central. In a small meet like this where there is only four places, if you don’t get first place then it is hard to beat those first-place points. We are feeling good about where our team is heading going into spring break and the region meets in April. We have some seniors that are really stepping up to lead their team, and our younger athletes are working hard to take over. We have a good plan and are excited to see what our Warriors are going to do.”
The Sonoraville girls had some strong performances as they took third in the team standings narrowly behind Gordon Central. The Lady Phoenix were led by first-place finishes from Faith Austin in the 100 meter dash (13.06), Anikia Simpson in the 200 meter dash (27.75), Kelly Rule in the pole vault (8-00) and the 4x100 meter relay ‘A’ team (52.15). They had 13 other top-four finishes.
The Sonoraville boys had two first-place finishes from Nathan Ortiz to lead them. Ortiz won the 110 meter hurdles (16.46) and the pole vault (11-06). Landon Thomas also took first in the long jump (19-10). The Phoenix had 10 other top-four finishes.
Calhoun will next compete at home in a region warm-up meet on Aug. 12, and Gordon Central will host Model, Ringgold and Cartersville in a home quad meet on the same day at 4:15 p.m. Sonoraville will next compete at the Region 6-AAA Meet on April 17-18 at Calhoun.