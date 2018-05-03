The Calhoun girls have leaned on their three singles players all season to set the tone for success during the regular season and postseason. They followed that same strategy on Tuesday, and the results were a Class AAA Final Four berth.
The Lady Jackets rolled to victories at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles during their Class AAA Elite Eight matchup against Brantley County at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon to clinch a 3-0 victory and a trip to the Final Four.
Calhoun (19-2) saw No. 1 singles player Carly Briggs win 6-0, 6-0, Emma King followed at No. 2 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory and Jalen Holland completed the singles sweep at No. 3 with a 6-0, 6-4 win.
“The girls played very well today,” said Calhoun coach Robin Proffitt. “Our singles did a great job of taking leads early in their matches and kept the momentum going. Both doubles lines were playing close in the first set. No. 2 doubles were playing a little too fast when they first started, but they did a great job of slowing down to reset and found their momentum to turn the match around. All the girls were playing with confidence today and I am so proud of them for getting this win.”
Both doubles matches were pulled after the final score was no longer in doubt. Calhoun’s No. 1 doubles duo of Neeley Abernathy and Rachel Frankenberger dropped their first set 5-7 and were down 2-4 in the second set when the match was pulled, and the No. 2 team of Molly Mashburn and Emma Blackstock rallied for a 6-3 advantage in their second set after dropping the first set 3-6. They were ahead 2-1 when the match was pulled.
The Lady Jackets will now move forward to face Lovett in the Final Four. The match will be played on Friday at Lovett at 4:30 p.m. Proffitt said the team is thrilled to move ahead in the state tournament and playing well right now as they aim for their goal of a state title.
“I am very excited for our girls,” said Proffitt. “They have worked hard all season and to get back to the semifinals is a great accomplishment. I think the girls feel good and they are definitely playing with more confidence with each match. We just need to keep the momentum going.”
In the Calhoun boys’ Elite Eight match on Tuesday:
Jackets’ season ends in Elite Eight
The Calhoun boys’ season came to an end on Tuesday as they dropped a hard-fought match in the Class AAA Elite Eight to Brantley County at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon.
Calhoun (17-5) fell 3-1 with their lone win coming at No. 1 singles from Coen Marcus by a 6-1, 6-0 score. The Jackets dropped their No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches.
Matthew McCanless won his first set at No. 3 singles, but Brantley County’s Grant Jacobs rallied to win the next two sets and take the match.
In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Matthew Turner and Hunter Hartsfield were in the third set when their match was pulled. They dropped the first set 2-6, rallied to take the second set 6-0 and were tied 4-4 in the third set. The No. 2 team of Rucker Reeves and Dawson Williams lost a close first set 5-7 and then dropped the second set 2-6.
“The boys fought extremely hard against Brantley County,” said Proffitt. “They were a great team. I knew we would have to play our best match as a team to win. I thought we had a very good warm up, and they looked ready. It was very clear you could see their focus with the way they were hitting the ball. This match was all about momentum. There were times when it looked like we were going to pull this match out, but we struggled to keep the momentum going.
“We’re very proud of what the boys accomplished this season. They accomplished most of their goals and came up a little short today. Most importantly this team got better as the season went along. They came out and worked hard everyday since we started in January, and I thought we were playing our best tennis as a team at the most crucial time in the season.”