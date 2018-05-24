WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The USTA today announced that Carly Briggs was named to the third annual USTA Junior Leadership Team, which recognizes America’s finest junior tennis players who exhibit leadership, sportsmanship and character on and off the court.
A resident of Calhoun, Ga., and standout for the Calhoun High girls tennis team, Briggs is one of more than 30 players nationwide named to the USTA Junior Leadership Team. Each player was nominated by his or her USTA Section for their excellence in tennis and in the community.
“These players are our future leaders, and the values they’ve shown to embody both on the court and in the community are evidence that our future will be in good hands,” said Lew Brewer, the USTA’s Director of Junior Competition. “They are the perfect role models that represent our nationwide Net Generation efforts, and they truly deserve to be recognized with the USTA Junior Leadership Team.”
Briggs, 16, has been ranked in the Top 10 nationally in the USTA girls’ 16-and-under standings and in the Top 40 at the 18s level. She’s been a singles and doubles champion at USTA Level 2 national tournaments, in addition to winning the USTA Spring Team national title and two USTA Junior Team Tennis national championships, while reaching the Georgia state finals out of Calhoun High School.
“Tennis has taught me how to maintain balance between winning and losing,” Briggs said. “Life isn’t always easy, because what happens to us is not always good, yet sometimes is awesome. Tennis has shown me how to handle the losses and learn from them. This was not always easy for me, because I am very competitive. Playing competitive tennis for years has helped me to be more mature about how I respond to the losses, my opponents and the referees. I feel no matter what I do in life, tennis has given me a foundation that will carry me through life’s ups and downs.”
Each year, more than 120,000 players compete in USTA junior tournaments. Players compete in levels of competition through earned advancement in the 10s, 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s age divisions. USTA junior tournaments help kids take their game as far as they want—high school, college or pros—or just have fun competing.
Briggs recently completed her sophomore season playing for Calhoun and went undefeated at No. 1 singles as she helped lead the Lady Jackets to a 19-3 overall record, their 12th straight region title and a berth in the Class AAA Final Four.