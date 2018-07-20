Calhoun’s Cal Parker had an impressive senior season swimming for the Jackets, and his accomplishments have now gained recognition on a larger scale.
The recent graduate was named to the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association/Speedo Boys High School Swimming All-American Team for the 100-yard breaststroke earlier in July. Parker was one of 100 swimmers nationwide in the event named to the list.
Parker qualified for the GHSA State Meet at Georgia Tech in February and finished second in the 100-yard breast stroke. His best time this season in the event was a 56.56. He was also a part of the boys medley relay team for the Jackets that won a state championship and helped Calhoun finish as the state runner-up in the team standings behind Westminster.