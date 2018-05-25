It was a competitive season on the diamond this spring in 6-AAA, and several players stood out to lead their teams to big wins. The top players from each team earned a spot on the 6-AAA All-Region Baseball Team voted on by the coaches which was released recently.
A total of eight local players made the cut, including five from Calhoun and three from Sonoraville.
Jackets that were selected included junior Ben King (P-1B-DH), senior Brett Potts (P-1B), junior Davis Allen (P-1B), junior Payton Morrow (2B) and freshman Parker McPherson (IF). The group was instrumental in helping the team to a 21-11 record and a berth in the Class AAA State Tournament.
The Sonoraville Phoenix were represented by senior Chase Kirby (OF), senior Avery Hopper (P-1B) and senior Matthew Vincent (IF). The trio was a key part of the team’s success after an up-and-down 9-16 season.
Filling out the rest of the All-Region Team was Ringgold selections Nathan Camp, Holden Tucker, Andre Tarver, Daulton Schley, Gavin Hollis, Ty Jones and Wyatt Tennant, Adairsville selections Kyler Pelfrey, Caden Gibbs, Garrett Mishoe, Corey Nation, BJ Roper and Hunter Hice, Haralson County selections Luke Cash, Landon Malone, Graysen Knight and Tucker Parrish, Bremen selections Bret Barrow, Sam Thompson and Jimbo Brown, LFO selections Andrew Brock, Zac Coots and Roley Mosier, Coahulla Creek selections Will Douglas and Eli Turso, North Murray selections Braedon Bond, Preston Poag Jr. and Landon McCurdy and Murray County selections Preston VanMeter, Kyle Dotson and Logan Palmer.
Ringgold finished the season in the top spot as Region 6-AAA champs and then advanced all the way to the Class AAA Final Four. Also earning playoff spots from 6-AAA was Adairsville, Calhoun and Haralson County.
In other recent prep sports news:
Calhoun, Sonoraville players earn All-Region Soccer honors
The action on the field was fierce this spring with talented teams and players going to battle in Region 6-AAA. Several players stepped up to take on key roles for their side, and those players were rewarded recently with the announcement of the Boys and Girls 6-AAA All-Region Soccer Teams voted on by the coaches.
Calhoun’s boys, who finished as Class AAA State Runners-up with a 15-6-1, had five total players make the list with three on the First Team and two on the Second Team. Earning First-Team honors were senior Daniel Isep, senior Johnathan Castillo and senior Gerardo Fraire. Senior Alex Aguilar and junior Oscar Huerta were named to the Second Team.
The Sonoraville boys, who just missed the postseason with a final record of 10-7, had two players on the First Team, including senior Dawson Holbrook and sophomore Yorlin Piedrasanta. Senior Alexander Soldevilla was named to the Second Team.
On the girls side, Sonoraville had four selections on the All-Region Team led by junior Avery Hamilton and sophomore Averi Walraven who were named to the First Team. Their teammates senior Prissilla Arambul and junior Deya Irick earned a spot on the Second Team. The Lady Phoenix finished 10-6-2 this past season and were Region 6-AAA runners-up behind Bremen.
The Calhoun girls, who were 9-7-2 this past spring and earned a spot in the Class AAA State Tournament, boasted one First-Team selection on the All-Region Team, which was junior Emily Sorrow. The Lady Jackets also had senior Michelly Huitanda and junior Halle Rhodes make the Second Team.