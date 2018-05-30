Success seems to be contagious, but in the Calhoun High Athletic Department it just seems to be the norm.
Calhoun Athletics wrapped up the 2017-18 school year recently with girls and boys golf competing at their respective state tournaments as they were the final teams complete their seasons. And what a year it was for the Jackets and Lady Jackets as a whole.
Calhoun sports combined for two state championships, two state runner-up finishes, one Final Four appearance, two Elite Eight appearances, eight region/area titles and five region/area runner-up finishes in 2017-18.
Calhoun High athletic director Hal Lamb said he was proud of the way the players and teams across all sports competed this past school year and expressed how blessed Jackets’ athletics is with the right ingredients to make a consistently successful program.
“We had a phenomenal year athletically,” said Lamb. “There are a lot of ingredients that go into having a successful athletic program. It starts with the support of our Board of Education and Superintendent along with our High School Administration. We are also blessed to have great coaches and players. Our community also plays a major role in our success too. For an athletic program to be successful, all parties have to be on the same page, and we are fortunate to have that at Calhoun High School.”
The overall success for Calhoun led to a strong showing in the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association Director’s Cup standings, which are tabulated by giving a certain amount of points in each sport based on their accomplishments. Calhoun finished third in Class AAA with 1,149 points behind only Westminster (1,477) and Lovett (1,193). Rounding out the top five was Greater Atlanta Christian (1,073) and Pace Academy (1,003).
In girls’ sports alone, Calhoun finished third in the standings with 560 points, and in boys’ sports they compiled 589 points to finish fourth.
The 2017-18 school year got off to a strong start with Calhoun earning state championships in two of the six Fall sports and region or area championships in four of the six sports. Calhoun Softball and Calhoun Football each were the last teams standing in Class AAA to earn the state championship after both winning region crowns. Boys’ Cross Country and volleyball also earned region/area titles. Volleyball went on to earn their first-ever berth in the Elite Eight, and Calhoun Cheerleading earned a Class AAA State runner-up finish. Boys’ Cross Country finished seventh at the Class AAA State Meet, and Girls’ Cross Country was region runner-up and finished 12th at State.
More success continued in the Winter sports with Boys’ Basketball winning the region title for the sixth straight season and earning a state-tournament berth.
The busy Spring sports season was highlighted by several teams earning their place atop the region as well. Calhoun Boys’ Soccer finished as region runner-up but went on an impressive state tournament run to finish as Class AAA State runner-up. Boys’ and Girls’ Tennis continued impressive region title streaks, and the Lady Jackets went on to make it all the way to the Class AAA Final Four. The Calhoun boys advanced to the Elite Eight.
Calhoun Boys’ Track won the region title for the second straight year, and the Lady Jackets were region runner-up. Girls’ and Boys’ Golf each finished as area runners-up before each taking sixth in the Class AAA State Tournament.
Calhoun Baseball earned and Calhoun Girls’ Soccer also earned Class AAA State Tournament berths.