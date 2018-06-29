The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix will have a chance to do something they’ve never done before on their home field this upcoming season...play under the lights.
A project officially got underway on Tuesday to install lights at Sonoraville Softball Stadium after the materials were delivered last week, and it is expected to be completed in early July if weather cooperates. That’s just in time for the 2018 season, which begins in early August.
“We are extremely excited to have lights at the field,” said Sonoraville head softball coach Chad Hayes. “It has been a long time coming. It is something that we have needed and asked for since the field was completed seven years ago. I know the girls are excited to have them.”
The project is being handled by Cornatzer and Associates Inc. out of Cumming, Ga. The bid process started a few months ago after the Gordon County Board of Education approved the project.
Hayes said the ability to play at night now will have benefits as far as practice and game scheduling.
“This helps tremendously with lots of issues,” said Hayes. “Heat is always an issue for our practices. We can practice in the early morning or later in the evening to avoid those potential heat concerns. We can schedule junior varsity and varsity games on the same day now which helps tremendously with scheduling games. We don’t have to worry about not finishing games in late September and October. We can push start times back if need be to let the field dry after rain. It really solves a lot of problems we have ran into over the years.”
The Lady Phoenix are coming off an impressive 2017 season in which they went 21-17 and advanced to the Class AAA Elite Eight in Columbus for the second time in program history.
Sonoraville will open the 2018 schedule on Thursday, Aug. 9 when they host Ringgold at 5:30 p.m. Hayes is heading into his seventh season at the helm and has lots of experience back from last years’ team as they aim for back-to-back trips to Columbus.