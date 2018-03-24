Gordon Central Softball was in search of a head coach to take the program to the next level, and they turned to a name that will sound familiar to many Lady Warriors’ fans.
Sara Broom was recently named the head coach of Gordon Central as she will start her second stint at the helm. Broom also led the program from 2008-2010 when the team showed steady improvement and finished above .500 during her last season. She takes over for Maddie Monroe, who stepped down in November after three years as head coach.
“We are excited to have Sara take over this program, and we are very fortunate to have her,” said Gordon Central athletic director Matt Swanson. “Someone with her experience is what we were looking for, and it just fits with the family atmosphere we’re trying to build around here. She has already been around a year because of (her husband) Derrick being here as associate athletic director and boys’ basketball coach so she’s already a step ahead of anybody else as far as getting to know people. I think our expectations are always going be high, and I know Sara wants to win. She’s going to do things the right way and build from our middle school. She is going to have very high expectations for this program, and we are very fortunate to have her.”
Broom, who will teach at Gordon Central High starting next school year, has been around softball since her high school days and went on to play collegiately at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. She was one of the Blazers’ leading hitters during her time there and a four-year starter in the outfield. She has coached travel softball where her team finished in the top four at nationals, and she comes from a family of coaches. Her father has over 40 years of coaching experience in football, and her sister Carrie is a high school softball coach in Kentucky.
Broom said she is excited to be back at Gordon Central and looking forward to the challenge of building up the softball program.
“I’m really excited to be back at Gordon Central,” said Broom. “What I’m most excited about though is to bring in the full coaching staff that we have. Maci Mills will be our pitching coach, and Austin Norrell will be assisting as well mostly with catchers and infield. For me, I’m just excited to get back into the atmosphere that goes along with coaching, but most importantly I’m excited to bring this coaching staff and share it with everyone here.
“I’m a very intense coach, and I enjoy working with student-athletes and helping them figure out the right direction they need to go with their future. Like I said, I’m very intense, and the athletes will learn that. But I’m excited to be back coaching, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”
Broom will look to build more consistency in the program after the Lady Warriors have combined to win just 14 games in the past three seasons. The next item on the schedule is try-outs in May, and once those are complete they will start making plans for the 2018 season that starts in August.
Broom said she knows there is a lot of work ahead, but she has high expectations for what the program can become.
“I think the program has great potential,” said Broom. “We have some good young athletes here at the high school and coming up in middle school. I think at this point we have to assess everyone, see where everyone is and where we are going with this program. It’s very exciting to see the athletes we have coming up. I think there is a lot of work to do, but that comes with any coach starting new with a program. But it’s really exciting to see the potential we have.”
Broom is married to Gordon Central associate athletic director and head boys’ basketball coach Derrick Broom, and they have two sons, Tate and Turner.
Mills is a Gordon Central graduate and went on to play college softball at East Carolina before transferring for her final three years at Reinhardt where she was a standout pitcher. Norrell played baseball at Calhoun High before earning a scholarship to Walters State where he played two years and then transferred to Middle Tennessee State.