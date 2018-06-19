Recent Calhoun graduate Adella Carver and recent Sonoraville High graduate Harleigh Chastain each had impressive senior seasons last Fall as they helped their team to deep runs into the Class AAA State Tournament, including a trip to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
On Tuesday night, they will get another chance to put on their high school uniforms as they are among the players making up Team Georgia in the Georgia-Tennessee All-Star Softball Classic at Frost Stadium in Chattanooga. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. as they battle for bragging rights.
Carver, a catcher who signed a scholarship with the University of North Georgia, finished her prep career by putting together a senior season in which she batted .413 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs to help the Lady Jackets to the Class AAA State Championship.
Chastain, a shortstop who signed a scholarship with Georgia Highlands College, was solid as a senior to help the Lady Phoenix to their Elite Eight berth by batting .462 with 27 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.
For full coverage from Tuesday’s games, see Saturday’s Calhoun Times.