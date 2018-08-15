After a slow start to the season, the Calhoun Lady Jackets needed a win to get some of their confidence back, and on Tuesday they dug deep to get one.
The Lady Jackets scored a fifth-inning run to pull ahead after Ringgold had battled back to tie the game a half inning earlier and then held on from there thanks to some strong pitching and defense in the final couple innings to earn a 3-2 region victory at home.
Calhoun (1-2, 1-2 in 6-AAA) led 2-1 going to the fifth, but Ringgold scored a run thanks to an RBI-single by Riley Nayadley. The Lady Jackets had an immediate answer in the bottom half of the inning as Carlie Henderson reached on an error and then came home to score on a laser shot off the right field fence by Lyndi Rae Davis for the decisive RBI-single.
Calhoun’s Lona Sims, who had come on in relief earlier, then finished things off with two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh to help her team get a much-needed victory.
“This is definitely a morale booster,” said Calhoun head coach Diane Smith of her team, which had started the season with a 2-0 loss to North Murray and a 1-0 loss to Sonoraville. “It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it. We definitely didn’t start the season like we wanted to, but I think we’re only going to get better as the season goes along. There is a long way to go, and I think after we play little together and figure some things out, we’ll be fine. We’re still experimenting with some girls in different positions and different spots in the lineup so we’ll get it all straightened out in the next few weeks and hopefully play our best softball going forward.”
Ringgold (0-5, 0-4 in 6-AAA) jumped on top early as leadoff hitter Amber Gainer doubled to start the first inning and then came home to score later on a Calhoun error. Gainer had another double later in the game as she was one of two Lady Tigers to finish with two hits.
The score stayed at 1-0 in favor of Ringgold until the bottom of the second when Calhoun’s Molly Walker connected for a two-run homer to put the Lady Jackets ahead. The blast brought home Audrey Wilbanks, who walked earlier in the inning.
Calhoun starter Maggie McBrayer kept the score right there through the end of the fourth. She got a no decision despite some solid work, going four innings and giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out one. Sims took over in the fifth and surrendered Ringgold’s other run in the game on Nayadley’s single that scored Autumn, but after her offense put her back ahead in the bottom half of the inning, Sims was lights out in the sixth and seventh to earn the win.
“That was great for us to respond as soon as they had tied it up in the fifth,” said Smith. “It was a sigh of relief when we went back up by one. And I was just thinking how much we needed to hold on because we needed this win. Lona did a great job closing it out for the win. She’s going to have more opportunities to pitch this season, and we’re going to depend on here and some others to give us some depth behind Maggie.”
Along with Davis and Walker’s hits, Wilbanks and Anna Taylor also had a hit for the Calhoun offense, Henderson had a walk and run scored and Espee Reyes drew a walk and stole a base.
For Ringgold, Gainer and Green had two this apiece, Nayadley had the hit and RBI and Jade Gainer had the Lady Tigers’ only other hit. Kaylee Phillips pitched well but took the tough-luck loss after going six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out one.
“Hopefully we’re going to get something going off this win,” said Smith. “We’ve got some tough competition ahead so we’re going to see what we’re made of the next few games. I still feel good about what this team can do.”
The Lady Jackets will compete in the Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday. They will jump back into region play on Monday when they host Adairsville at 5:30 p.m.