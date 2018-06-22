CHATTANOOGA — The results didn’t go the way they wanted, but the experience was still worth it for a pair of local softball standouts who got one last chance to compete in their high school uniforms on Tuesday.
Calhoun’s Adella Carver and Sonoraville’s Harleigh Chastain both played in the annual Georgia-Tennessee All-Star Softball Classic on Tuesday at Frost Stadium in Chattanooga as some of the top seniors from Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee converged for the rivalry showdown. Team Tennessee ultimately came away with bragging rights, sweeping the doubleheader with 9-1 and 8-0 wins, but Carver and Chastain were still proud to have been a part of the festivities and to get the chance to represent the area.
Carver, who played catcher in both games for the Peach State, said it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up when she was asked to play and she will remember it positively despite the losses.
“It’s a really cool opportunity to come out here and play with girls that I’ve played against over the past few years,” said Carver, who will continue her softball career at the University of North Georgia next year. “I’m grateful for that chance, and it was a fun experience all around. It was also good to get to wear my Calhoun uniform one more time”
Chastain played multiple positions in the doubleheader for Team Georgia, including shortstop and second base. The recent Sonoraville graduate and Georgia Highlands College signee said she was also excited to get the call to play in the game and represent Sonoraville as well as Georgia.
“It means a lot to put on my Phoenix jersey again, and it’s cool to see all the players from different schools around our area come together to represent Georgia,” said Chastain. “I’m proud to represent Sonoraville, and I’m glad I got the chance to play in this All-Star Game.”
Carver was a key part of Calhoun’s run to the Class AAA State Championship last Fall as she batted .413 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs during her final prep season. Chastain was also an impact player for her squad as the Lady Phoenix made a run to the Class AAA Elite Eight in Columbus. She finished her high school career with a senior season in which she batted .462 from the leadoff spot, scored 27 runs and stole 25 bases.
The pair, who have competed on opposite sides of the local rivalry, both said being able to play alongside each other was a nice way to end their high school careers and a throwback to several years ago when they played travel ball together.
“We know each other well and played travel ball together when we were 10 or 11,” said Chastain. “Being on the same side again is great, and I’m glad we got to do that before we both go off to play in college.”
“It’s ironic that we started together, then played against each other for a few years and then get to end playing together again,” added Carver. “It’s really awesome, and I’m happy we got the chance to play together again.”
Tennessee got two dominant pitching performances to sweep the doubleheader as Shelby Walters (GPS) earned the win in Game 1 by pitching four innings and allowing just three hits while striking out nine. Hannah Wood (Red Bank) pitched the final two innings and gave up just one hit while striking out one. Wood and Kaili Phillips (Silverdale Baptist) each had two-run doubles in the game, and Haley Smith (GPS), Cheyenne Lindsay (Baylor and Peri Prestwood (Soddy-Daisy) drove in one run apiece. Kamrie Rich (Baylor) also finished with multiple hits in Game 1 for Tennessee.
Gracey Kruse (Gordon Lee) scored the only run for Georgia in Game 1 as she singled and later scored on an error.
Game 2 was even more dominant for Tennessee as they pitched a combined perfect game to shut down their counterparts from Georgia. Ashley Rogers (Meigs County) faced the minimum through five innings, not allowing a hit and striking out 10. Sydni Rogers (Silverdale Baptist) finished off the perfect game by pitching the sixth and retiring the side in order, including one strikeout.
At the plate for Tennessee in Game 2, Ally Chernak (Ooltewah) had two hits and an RBI, and Wood had four RBIs total between a three-run homer and an RBI-single. Rogers contributed a sac fly in the first inning to help her own cause, and Walters added a two-run single. Wood finished the doubleheader with six total RBIs.
Rogers earned the Stump Martin Most Valuable Player of the Game Award, and Walters took home Tennessee Player of the Game honors.
Ringgold’s Kaylee Womack was named the Georgia Player of the Game after strong defensive work at third base in both games.
--Walker County Messenger Sports Editor Scott Herpst contributed to this report.