After starting the season with a couple losses, Calhoun seems to have found their stride. The Lady Jackets used strong pitching, solid defense and a few timely hits to earn a 3-1 victory over Adairsville on Monday for their fourth win in a row.
Calhoun (4-2, 2-2 in 6-AAA) got a complete-game effort in the circle from Lona Sims, who also had an RBI-single in the win. Erin Barnes came through with two-out, two-RBI single in the sixth to give her team a little cushion as well.
The defense was stellar behind Sims as well with Anna Taylor at second base and Espee Reyes in left field highlighting the effort in the field with some crucial plays.
Calhoun will be at LFO on Thursday for another big region matchup.
For full coverage of Monday’s game, see Saturday’s Calhoun Times.