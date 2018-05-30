The prep soccer season ended a few weeks ago, but one local player turned enough heads this past Spring to earn a chance to put on the uniform one more time this year.
Calhoun junior Irvin Campos was recently selected to play in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association North/South Junior Showcase on June 14. The game will feature some of the top junior players from across the state and will be played at Christian Heritage High School starting at 8 p.m.
Campos started at center defender for the Jackets this past season and was the anchor of the defense according to Calhoun head coach Matt Rice. He was a big part of the Jackets’ 15-6-1 campaign and run to the Class AAA State Championship Game.
The annual All-County Soccer Team will be announced soon. Be on the lookout in upcoming editions of the Calhoun Times.