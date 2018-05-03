The Calhoun Yellow Jackets took a long trip to Morgan County on Wednesday as they looked to make their run in the postseason continue a little longer. After a hard-fought defensive game, the Jackets emerged victorious with a berth in the Class AAA Elite Eight.
Calhoun defeated Morgan County on the road thanks to a clutch goal from Elmer Gutierrez off an assist from Daniel Isep. The goal was all the Jackets (13-5-1) needed as their defense and goalkeeper Eduardo Fajardo recorded the shutout. Fajardo finished with a total of six saves.
Calhoun will visit Pike County on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the next round as they try to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2015 when they finished as state runners-up.