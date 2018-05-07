ZEBULON — The Calhoun boys dealt the first blow on Saturday night in their Class AAA Elite Eight showdown at Pike County and withstood a late push to earn a clutch win and punch their ticket to the Final Four.
Calhoun (14-5-1) scored a goal in the third minute to snatch the early momentum, then after adding another goal in the 72nd minute, the Jackets made the lead stand up despite a furious rally attempt by the host Pirates to secure a 2-1 victory and a chance to play on into the postseason.
“Pike County is a good team, and we talked about starting fast to get the early momentum,” said Calhoun coach Matt Rice. “We were able to get the early goal, and then it was a really back and forth game after that. It was a very physical game, but we were able to add another goal to our lead in the second half. From then on it was just about grinding it out and finding a way to come out of their with a win. I’m really proud of our guys. Our last game after we got a lead, our guys started to sit back a little and played really defensive-minded. But we kept attacking in this game, and I think playing on your front foot like that makes you a lot more effective.”
Gerardo Fraire was the finisher of the night for Calhoun as he accounted for both goals. Both came off throw-ins with Andy Echeverria and Daniel Isep providing the assists.
“The game was really a testament to our guys applying the stuff we’ve worked on all year,” said Rice. “It’s really good to see them putting that knowledge they’ve gotten at practice into a big game like this and it paying off with a big win.”
Pike County (13-6-1) put the pressure on in the final 10 minutes of the game and were able to break through for a goal to cut the deficit in half in the 75th minute. Davis York finished the goal in the back of the net off an assist from teammate Blake Webb on a free kick.
The Calhoun defense stepped up, however, and held off the charge by the Pirates to secure the win. Calhoun goalkeeper Eduardo Fajardo was impressive between the pipes with eight saves.
Next up for the Jackets is a long trip to Savannah on Tuesday to take on Windsor Forest on Tuesday night at Daffin Park at 6 p.m. as a trip to the Class AAA State Championship Game is on the line. Rice said he is very confident that his team had the capabilities of coming back with a win to put them within striking distance of a state title.
“I think this team can accomplish anything,” said Rice. “We are playing a very good team in Windsor Forest, but our team has been together for a long time and have been working to become as good a team as they possibly can be since January. I’m proud of everything they’ve done so far this year, and I’m looking forward seeing what we can do against Windsor Forest.”
The Jackets’ appearance in the Final Four is the team’s third in the last six years.
—Calhoun Times Sports Editor Alex Farrer contributed to this report.