Sonoraville went on the road on Tuesday and got a pair of wins to jump back over the .500 mark for the season.
The Lady Phoenix visited Coosa for a tri-match and earned a 25-12, 25-13 win over North Murray in the opener. They then battled hard for close victory over host and defending Class AA state champion Coosa 25-23, 26-26 in the nightcap.
“We were down 19-23 in the second set against Coosa, but with our backs against the wall, we battled back for the win,” said Sonoraville coach Trace Vaughn, “It was great to see the maturity level our girls displayed, and how we simply refused to give up. We can definitely build off that win.”
Sophomore Abby Chambers led Lady Phoenix (6-5) effort with 20 kills and three aces. Also with a big night was Bree Steely with 22 assists, eight kills, six aces on 18-of-18 serving, two digs and a block.
Also contributing to the two wins was Anissa Hales with 15 digs and two aces, Raleigh Hooper with two assists, eight kills, four digs and two aces, Kinsey Wilson with 10 digs and two aces, Hannah Wehunt with four digs, four aces and three assists, Annelies Carr with four kills and three blocks, Alexis Lincoln with four kills and Skylar Huskins with three kills.
The Sonoraville junior varsity also defeated North Murray and Coosa in straight sets.
The Lady Phoenix have a week off before returning to action on Tuesday in a non-area tri-match at Southeast Whitfield at 6 p.m. that includes Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOFTBALL
Sonoraville 3, LFO 0 (10 innings)
The Lady Phoenix got an incredible pitching performance from Kristen Davis and some clutch hits to earn a big region road win in extra innings on Tuesday and stay undefeated in the process.
Davis went all 10 innings for Sonoraville (8-0, 5-0 in 6-AAA) for the complete-game shutout win as she allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked only two. Davis also had two hits at the plate, including a double, and an RBI in the 10th inning.
Shayna Dutton also had a huge knock in the 10th as she connected for a two-run homer for Sonoraville. Griffin Holden finished with three hits in the win, and Karley Thomas had two hits with one of those being a double. Grace Fitzwater added a double, and Haley Williams had a hit, a run scored and a stolen base.
The Lady Phoenix are back home on Thursday to try to continue their early-season surge as they host North Murray at 5:30 p.m.
Calhoun 5, Coahulla Creek 2
Calhoun continued their winning ways recently with a nice road victory on Tuesday in region action to push their winning streak to five games.
The Lady Jackets (5-2, 3-2 in 6-AAA) trailed to Coahulla Creek 2-1 in the fifth inning but put together a four-run sixth to jump ahead and hold on from there. Calhoun used a barrage of homers to do most of their offensive damage on the night as Malysha Winston and Espee Reyes both had two-run shots, and Erin Barnes and Lyndi Rae Davis contributed solo blasts. Anna Taylor also had a 3-for-4 day at the plate, and Lona Sims had a hit as well.
Maggie McBrayer picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Jackets as she went the distance for the complete game, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven.
Calhoun is on the road once again on Thursday to visit LFO at 5:30 p.m.
Sonoraville 4, Coahulla Creek 0
Sonoraville got another complete-game performance from senior hurler Kristen Davis and some timely hits to earn a region road victory on Monday to stay atop the 6-AAA standings.
Davis went seven innings for the shutout win for the Lady Phoenix (7-0, 4-0 in 6-AAA) and only allowed three hits while striking out 12.
Griffin Holden and Sandra Beth Pritchett led the offense for Sonoraville as Holden had two hits, including a solo homer, and Pritchett blasted a two-run shot. Haley Williams contributed two hits and a stolen base, Davis pitched in at the plate with a double, and Emma Garland, Karley Thomas and Shayna Dutton also had a hit apiece.
CROSS COUNTRY
Calhoun opens season at Kosh Classic
The Calhoun boys and girls cross country teams kicked off their seasons at the Kosh Classic in Atlanta at the Westminster Schools last Saturday, and the invitational is known for having one of the most challenging courses in the state and an elite field of teams, which consisted of defending state champions, Class 7-A schools, Class 6-A schools and other strong programs.
The Jackets started the season strong and had several standout performances but missed any team awards. For the girls, junior Ashley Hartness finished 10th overall and earned a medal, which comes after missing most of the 2017 season with various injuries. Freshman Anna Gibson and senior Mari Morales both made a statement by finishing in the top 25. Ashley Jaramillo and Brisa Lopez also scored for the Jackets.
The Calhoun boys also had several strong finishes, with Felipe Barrios and Brody Blalock leading the way. Angel Santiago and Jonathan Santana scored for the Jackets. Oscar Huerta looked strong and should have scored, but a chip error prevented his score from being recorded.
The Jackets and Lady Jackets will look to improve this week as they travel to the Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome on Saturday morning in a meet that will showcase talent from all of North Georgia.