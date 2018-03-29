The Sonoraville boys soccer team was in search of a signature region road win after some struggles early in the 6-AAA schedule, and that’s exactly what they got on Tuesday night.
The Phoenix battled back from allowing an early goal to defeat Coahulla Creek in overtime, 2-1. Sonoraville (7-5, 4-2 in 6-AAA) saw the host Colts take an early 1-0 lead after scoring on a penalty kick in the first 10 minutes. The Phoenix didn’t hang their heads, however, as they controlled possession for the majority of the game from that point on and finally got the equalizer in the second half on a goal from Dawson Holbrook off an assist from Alex Salgado.
The game went into overtime, and Sonoraville came through in the clutch with a sudden-death golden goal from Salgado to seal the 2-1 victory. Alex Casarez provided the assist on a pass into the box that found the head of Salgado for the dramatic goal.
Phoenix goalkeeper Lane Moore was also key in the victory with several saves to keep his team in the game.
Sonoraville will next be in action on Thursday when they take the long trip to Savannah to take on Calvary Day in a non-region test at 7 p.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOCCER
Gordon Central boys 5, Rockmart 0
The Warriors controlled the game from start to finish and were able to use their whole roster in a dominant region win at home on Tuesday.
Gordon Central used a balanced attack to dominate possession and had goals from three different players. Wilson Falla and Jonny Rivas led the way with two goals apiece, and Sergio Hernandez added one of his own. Several younger players got the chance to get some experience in the second half as the Warriors were in control.
Gordon Central will play again on Saturday when they visit Rockmart for another Region 7-AA contest.
Gordon Central boys 4, Dade County 0
Gordon Central overcame a tough defensive effort from host Dade County for a shutout region win on the road on Wednesday.
The Warriors got a pair of goals from Sergio Hernandez to lead the way, and Jonny Rivas and Owen Morales added a goal apiece. Gordon Central was a little shorthanded without starting midfielder Wilson Fall, but others stepped up in his place to help secure the win.
Sonoraville girls 4, Coahulla Creek 1
A huge night from Avery Hamilton helped the Lady Phoenix remain unbeaten in the region on Tuesday night.
Hamilton completed the hat trick in the first half for Sonoraville (8-2-2, 6-0 in 6-AAA) and added her fourth goal in the second half. She had a chance for a fifth on a penalty kick early in the game, but it was saved.
Deya Irick assisted on two of Hamilton’s goals, and Maggie Hamilton also had an assist. Goalkeepers Sam Lewis and Christian Bello each played a half for Sonoraville, and Bello made a save on a penalty kick in the second half. Coahulla Creek scored their only goal in the 50th minute.
Sonoraville will next play on Thursday when they travel to Savannah to take on Calvary Day at 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
Phoenix play tight match vs. Cedartown
The Sonoraville boys golf team traveled to Meadow Lakes in Cedartown on Tuesday and competed in a very close match against the host Bulldogs with the final scores being separated by two strokes.
Cedartown finished with a team score of 166, and the Phoenix followed closely behind with a 168. Lane Worley was the low man for Sonoraville on the day with a 39. Blake Rouzee shot a 41, and Ryan Redd (43) and Paxton Jarrett (45) completed the team score.
Also completing rounds for Sonoraville was Destin Summers (47), Cody Grantham (56), Tucker Murray (50) and Christian Balistreri (44).
Sonoraville will next compete in the Fields Ferry Invitational on Monday, April 9.
Sonoraville visits Pickens for match at Bent Tree
Sonoraville made the trip to Bent Tree Golf Course on Monday and had some solid rounds despite less than ideal weather conditions on the cold and windy day.
The Phoenix finished with a team score of 183, five strokes behind Pickens. Ryan Redd shot a 38 to lead Sonoraville, and Blake Rouzee added a 42. Cody Grantham (49) and Lane Worley (52) completed the team score.
Other Sonoraville golfers completing rounds but not factoring into the team score was Paxton Jarrett (39), Christian Balistreri (52), Tucker Murray (54) and Destin Summers (61).
Calhoun girls take on Sonoraville
The Calhoun and Sonoraville girls teams played a match at the Calhoun Elks Club on Tuesday, and the Lady Jackets were led by a low-medalist round from Katie Kauffman.
The Lady Jackets’ senior shot a 37 to come in with the lowest score of the day. Kylee Thornton added a 42 for Calhoun, and Andie Robinson shot a 53.
The Calhoun girls and boys compete at the North Murray Invitational on Thursday at Indian Trace Golf Course. They Lady Jackets will next play at the Fields Ferry Invitational on Monday, April 9.
Jackets defeat North Murray at Fields Ferry
Calhoun hosted North Murray for a match at Fields Ferry on Monday, and the boys came away with a win thanks to a team score of 169.
The Jackets were led by Avery Dodd, who shot a 39. Hayden Hayes (42), Andrew Barber (44) and Drew Gravitt (44) completed the team score. Other Calhoun golfers completing rounds were Drew Eickman (46), Taylor Gresham (48), Alex Repp (49), Jacob Haynes (49), Matt Fletcher (51), Will Holden (52), Porter Law (53) and Matthew Tuttolomondo (53).
The Lady Jackets had two players complete rounds with Katie Kauffman carding a 43 and Kylee Thornton shooting a 44.
Both the Jackets and Lady Jackets compete at the North Murray Invitational on Thursday at Indian Trace. The Calhoun boys will play again on Saturday when they compete in the Grizzly Classic at Woodmont Country Club.
BASEBALL
Ringgold 11, Sonoraville 10
The Phoenix battled back and forth in a wild game on Tuesday night on the road, but Ringgold had the final say in a tough region loss for Sonoraville.
Sonoraville (5-9, 1-6 in 6-AAA) took a 10-5 lead in the fifth after the game was tied 5-5 going to the third inning, but Ringgold rallied to score three in the fifth and three in the sixth to turn the game around.
Offensively for the Phoenix, Matthew Vincent led the way by going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Avery Hopper and Storm Carnes also had two hits apiece with Hopper driving in two runs and Carnes driving in one. Grant Hegwood added a hit and two RBIs, Tyler Lyles had a double and an RBI and Gavin Phillips contributed a hit and an RBI. Chase Kirby scored three runs from the leadoff spot, and Beau Bullard had a hit and two runs scored.
Collin Bridges started the game and went two innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out one. Gage Soulios came on in relief and went three innings, giving up four runs on six hits while striking out one. Devin Hackney also pitched an inning of relief as he allowed two runs (both unearned) on one hit.
Sonoraville is back at home on Thursday to host North Murray. They will visit Coahulla Creek on Friday at 5:55 p.m.
Adairsville 4, Calhoun 2
The Jackets jumped ahead early on Wednesday but a late rally by Adairsville sent Calhoun to a tough region loss on the road.
Calhoun (11-6, 4-4 in 6-AAA) scored two runs in the first to take a lead and led 2-1 after the top of the sixth, but Adairsville scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning and held on from there. Offensively for the Jackets, Mathew Williams had two hits and two RBIs, and Davis Allen added two hits as well. Brett Potts also had a hit and a run scored.
Potts took a tough loss on the mound despite a solid outing in which he went six innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out six.
Calhoun is back home on Friday to host Haralson County in another big region matchup at 5:55 p.m.
TENNIS
Calhoun splits non-region test against Cartersville
The Calhoun girls and boys tennis teams hosted Cartersville for a tough non-region contest on Tuesday, and the Lady Jackets earned a hard-fought win while the Calhoun boys fell short.
The Calhoun girls (12-2) got wins at all three singles positions with Carly Briggs (No. 1) and Jalen Holland (No. 3) earning two-set victories and Emma King (No. 2) battling it out for a win in three sets that featured back-and-forth action. The No. 2 doubles team of Neeley Abernathy and Emma Blackstock earned the fourth point with a three-set win.
The Jackets (11-4) fell 4-1 to Cartersville with their only win coming at No. 1 doubles from the due of Matthew Turner and Hunter Hartsfield.
Calhoun girls, boys clinch top seed for region tournament
The Calhoun girls and boys each earned wins at Murray County on Wednesday to clinch an unbeaten record in Region 6-AAA and the top seed for the upcoming region tournament.
The Lady Jackets (13-2, 9-0 in 6-AAA) defeated Murray County 4-1 as the swept singles matches thanks to Carly Briggs (No. 1), Emma King (No. 2) and Jalen Holland (No. 3) and added their fourth point at No. 2 doubles thanks to the duo of Molly Mashburn and Emma Blackstock.
The Calhoun boys (12-4, 9-0) earned a 3-2 victory as they got wins from Coen Marcus and Matthew McCanless at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, and from Matthew Turner and Hunter Hartsfield at No. 1 doubles.
Calhoun will now have a week off before opening the Region 6-AAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in both girls and boys on April 10 at the Calhoun Tennis Center.