The Sonoraville Phoenix got a clutch goal late in the game to earn an important Region 6-AAA victory at home on Tuesday night.
The Phoenix (9-5, 5-2 in 6-AAA) saw Yorlin Piedrasanta step up and score the game-winning goal on a free kick from close to 30 yards away late in the game for a 2-1 victory after Bremen had tied it up with a goal midway through the second half on a penalty kick.
Dawson Holbrook had the first goal of the night for Sonoraville off an assist from Alex Salgado in the first half. Lane Moore and Adam Schwartz split time in goal for the Phoenix and recorded two saves apiece.
Sonoraville is back at home on Thursday night for a huge region rivalry matchup against Calhoun. They will play a make-up game against region foe Adairsville on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. to wrap up the 6-AAA schedule and then complete their regular season next Tuesday when they visit Allatoona at 7:30 p.m. for a non-region test.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOCCER
Gordon Central boys 6, Dade County 1
The Warriors got a big game from midfielder Wilson Falla to lead the way to a region road win on Monday night.
Falla showed his skill with the ball as he had an impressive four goals for Gordon Central (11-6, 9-4 in 7-AA). Jonny Rivas added a pair of goals of his own.
Gordon Central visits Model on Thursday to wrap up their regular season with a big region contest.
BASEBALL
Sonoraville 7, Bremen 2
The Phoenix used timely hitting late in the game on Tuesday to earn a solid road win in region action.
Sonoraville (8-12, 4-9 in 6-AAA) broke open a tied game with three runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth to turn things around and set the tone for the victory. Avery Hopper had three hits and one RBI for the Phoenix, and Wyatt Castoe had a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Cole Godfrey added a double, Beau Bullard had a hit and an RBI and Storm Carnes contributed a pair of hits. Chase Kirby, Jacob Cornette and Grant Hegwood each had a hit and a run scored as well.
On the mound, Hopper was solid as he went the distance for the complete-game win. He pitched seven innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out six.
Sonoraville is back home on Thursday to host Adairsville. They will visit LFO on Friday at 5:55 p.m. for another region contest.
Calhoun 9, Murray County 8
Calhoun scored a late run to help make the difference in a back and forth road win on Tuesday night.
The Jackets (15-8, 8-5) scored a run in the top of the seventh to go ahead and held on from there to earn the win. Murray County led 6-1 after three innings, but Calhoun rallied for seven in the fourth to take an 8-6 lead. The Indians tied the game in the sixth by scoring two before Calhoun’s game-winner in the top half of the seventh.
Ben King led the Jackets offensively with a 3-for-4 effort with two RBIs. Brett Potts added two hits and two RBIs, Parker McPherson had two hits and a run scored and Davis Allen and Tripp Hoblitzell each contributed a hit and an RBI apiece. Payton Morrow had a hit and two runs scored, and Carson Kemp also drove in a run.
King got the win in relief for Calhoun as well with the righty working the final two innings and giving up two runs (both unearned) on one hit while striking out two. Hagen Banks started and went five innings as he allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out six for the no decision.
Calhoun visits North Murray on Thursday for another 6-AAA game. They will be at home on Friday to host Bremen at 5:55 p.m.
GOLF
Calhoun boys defeat Model at Fields Ferry
The Calhoun boys hosted Model on Wednesday and came away with a team victory thanks to a score of 155.
The low man on the day for Calhoun was Avery Dodd with a 36. Hayden Hayes and Andrew Barber each shot a 39, and Taylor Gresham completed the team scoring with a 42. Also completing rounds but not factoring into the team score was Drew Eickman (43), Will Holden (45) and Alex Repp (49).
Calhoun is at Fields Ferry again on Thursday to play against Sonoraville, North Murray and Cartersville. They will play in the Christian Heritage Invitrational on Monday at Dalton Country Club.