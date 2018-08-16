The Calhoun volleyball team opened their season on a high note on Tuesday with a sweep of a tri-match on the road.
The Lady Jackets traveled to Model to take on the Lady Devils and Darlington and came away with victories against both opponents. In the first match, Calhoun (2-0) defeated host Model in a hard-fought three-set affair by taking the first set 25-18 and the third set 25-23. The Lady Devils force the decisive set by taking the second set 27-25.
In the second match of the night, the Lady Jackets defeated Darlington by a little more comfortable margin in two sets, 25-13 and 25-11.
Leading the way for Calhoun in the stat column in the victories was Nena Marcus with eight kills and two aces, Anna George with five kills and two blocks and Sophie Stewart with five kills. Also contributing was Ashlyn Brzozoski with three aces and a kill, Erin Kelly with two aces and two blocks, Callie Edens with an ace and Emma Kate Smith with one kill.
Calhoun is back on the road on Thursday at Pepperell to face the Lady Dragons and Unity Christian in a tri-match. They will compete in the At the Rock Tournament at Rockmart High on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
Lady Warriors compete but drop two in tri-match
Gordon Central traveled to Woodland for a tri-match on Tuesday and continued to show improvement despite dropping both matches to the Lady Wildcats and Marietta.
“We stuck with Woodland the entire game but got stuck in one rotation,” said Gordon Central coach Alicen Pearson. “We’ll be making adjustments to improve that weakness. We are improving more and more each day. I couldn’t be happier with our progress. When we played Marietta, we struggled with their hard serves but did well transitioning and working the net. The girls are working very hard and learning from play against strong competitors.”
Chloe Ferguson was the standout on the on the night for the Lady Warriors (0-3) with seven kills and five aces against Woodland. Haley Blaski was also solid in the match with six digs, four kills and a block.
Gordon Central is on the road at Chattooga on Thursday for a tri-match against the Lady Indians and LFO. They will compete in the At the Rock Tournament at Rockmart High on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.
Sonoraville drops two at Blessed Trinity
The Lady Phoenix went on the road for a couple tough matches against powerhouse programs Blessed Trinity and Allatoona and took a couple losses.
Sonoraville (1-2) lost in two sets to Blessed Trinity 25-8, 25-16 and then dropped a match in two sets to Allatoona 25-11, 25-14. Hannah Wehunt led the stats for the Lady Phoenix on the night with 13 digs, 11-of-11 serving and two aces. Anissa Hales added 12 digs, and Bree Steely contributed six kills.
Sonoraville is at home on Thursday to host Ringgold and Heritage. They will play in the Coosa Invitational on Saturday at Coosa High.
SOFTBALL
Sonoraville 4, Adairsville 3
The Lady Phoenix got down early on Tuesday but rallied for a big win on the road to stay undefeated early in the season.
Sonoraville (5-0, 3-0 in 6-AAA) trailed 3-0 after the first inning, and the score remained the same all the way to the sixth. But the Lady Phoenix put together a four-run rally in the top of the sixth and held on from there for the clutch road win.
Griffin Holden had a pinch-hit two-RBI single to tie the game and then came home to score the go-ahead run on a heads up baserunning decision after a pop fly caught in foul territory with no one covering the plate.
Also contributing offensively was Shayna Dutton with a 3-for-4 day, an RBI and a run scored, Karley Thomas with two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch and Kristen Davis with a hit and a run scored. Sandra Beth Pritchett, Payton Townsend and Gracie Fitzwater also had a hit apiece.
Davis picked up the win in the circle after entering the game in relief and pitching five innings of shutout ball, striking out four and giving up only two hits. Sarah Anne Arthur started the game and went two innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out four.
Sonoraville is on the road once again on Thursday as they visit Haralson County. They will play in the Dalton Lady Cat Classic on Saturday at Heritage Point Park, taking on LaFayette at 12:30 p.m. and Chattahoochee at 4 p.m.