Behind a dominant pitching performance and some timely hits the Calhoun Lady Jackets earned a region win and a little bit of revenge in the process on Monday.
Calhoun got a complete-game shutout from pitcher Maggie McBrayer and clutch hits from multiple batters to defeat North Murray 3-0 in Region 6-AAA action and atone for their earlier loss to the Lady Mountaineers.
The Lady Jackets (7-2, 5-2 in 6-AAA) were led by McBrayer who picked up the win by going seven innings and allowing no runs on just four hits while striking out five.
Offensively, Carlie Henderson had two hits and an RBI to lead the way, and Espee Reyes added a double and a run scored. Calhoun’s Lona Sims and Erin Barnes each had RBIs as well, and Lyndi Rae Davis and Malysha Winston had a hit apiece.
The Lady Jackets are back at home on Thursday for a huge region rivalry matchup against Sonoraville at 6:30 p.m. They will host Murray County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in a makeup of an earlier rainout.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOFTBALL
Sonoraville 5, Ringgold 3
The Lady Phoenix went on the road and earned a hard-fought victory to stay unbeaten in region play on Tuesday.
Sonoraville (11-1, 8-0 in 6-AAA) was tied at 1-1 going into the fifth inning when they scored a run in the fifth followed by three in the sixth to take control of the game. Shayna Dutton led the offensive output for her team with three hits and three RBIs. Sandra Beth Pritchett also had three hits, including a double, and an RBI, Kristen Davis added two hits, including a double, and Griffin Holden had three hits. Haley Williams contributed two hits and a run scored, and Payton Townsend also had two hits. Karley Thomas scored a run and had a hit as well.
Davis earned the win in the circle going all seven innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out 11.
The Lady Phoenix are on the road on Thursday as they look to remain unbeaten in 6-AAA play when they square off with rival Calhoun at 6:30 p.m. They will host Adairsville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Calhoun 17, Murray County 8
Calhoun won a back-and-forth offensive affair on Tuesday as they scored early and often on the road in 6-AAA action.
The Lady Jackets (8-2, 6-2 in 6-AAA) scored four runs in each of the second and third innings, and then added one in the fourth, two in the fifth, two in the sixth and four more in the seventh to put the game away. Ten different Calhoun players had hits in the contest as they were led by Carlie Henderson and Molly Walker, who each had three hits and three RBIs apiece. One of Henderson’s knocks was a double.
Also contributing offensively was Espee Reyes with two hits, including a double and a triple, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, Erin Barnes with two hits, including a double, four runs scored and an RBI, Lyndi Rae Davis with two hits, including a double and an RBI, Audrey Wilbanks with two hits and two runs scored, Molly Banks with a hit and two RBIs, and Anna Taylor and Jordan Blair who each had a hit and a run scored.
Lona Sims got the win in the circle as she started and pitched four innings, giving up six runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out two. Walker came in to pitch three innings of relief and she allowed two runs on two hits.
Armuchee 10, Gordon Central 4
The Lady Warriors fell behind big on Tuesday and mounted a small rally but couldn’t sustain it for the comeback in a region road loss.
Gordon Central (5-8, 1-5 in 7-AA) trailed 10-0 going to the fifth inning, but then scored four runs in the fifth inning to avoid the mercy rule. Offensively for the Lady Warriors, Sam Jordan led the effort with three hits and an RBI. Jada Jaco and Morgan Frank added two hits apiece, and Sarah Crowder had a double and two RBIs. Marissa Self contributed a hit and an RBI, and Cara Crump also had a hit.
Gordon Central is at home on Thursday to host Rockmart for a 7-AA matchup at 5 p.m. They will next host Model on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Phoenix earn two wins on road
Sonoraville visited Southeast Whitfield for a tri-match on Tuesday and came away with a pair of wins.
The Lady Phoenix (8-5), led by Bree Steely’s precision serving, jumped out to a big lead over LFO, then held off a late surge by the Lady Warriors, winning the first set 25-20, then following with a 25-19 victory in the second set. The second match, a very even pairing versus host Southeast. Whitfield, was a tough, back-and-forth test for the Lady Phoenix. However, they prevailed in three sets (25-22, 23-25, 25-17) behind a strong defensive effort keyed by Anissa Hales, Hannah Wehunt, and Kinsey Wilson, as well as timely hitting by Steely, Abby Chambers, Skylar Huskins and Raleigh Hooper.
“Our effort level was exactly where we need it to be in the second match,” said Sonoraville head coach Trace Vaughn. “We are starting to win the long rallies, and that’s been a key to our win streak. The focus now is more on consistency, as well as growing as a team and letting go of some of the individual habits that hurt us at times.”
Statistically for Sonoraville Steely finished with 17 assists, 11 kills, eight aces and three digs, Hooper had 15 assists, four kills, four aces and three digs, Abby Chambers had 12 kills and six aces, Hales had 11 digs and three aces, Wilson had 10 digs, two assists and an ace, Huskins had six kills and two aces, Wehunt had nine digs and two aces, Annelies Carr had four kills and two blocks and Alexis Lincoln added three kills and two digs.
The Lady Phoenix face another tough road test Thursday evening, as they travel to Allatoona for a tri-match that includes Woodland starting at 5 p.m. They will host Fannin County and Adairsville for a tri-match on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
Gordon Central earns split of tri-match
The Lady Warriors visited Pepperell on Tuesday to take on the Lady Dragons and Chattooga and came away with one win in the two matches.
Gordon Central (3-14) battled hard but fell to Pepperell in their opening match in two sets (20-25, 23-25). They bounced back in their final match of the night, defeating Chattooga in three sets (16-25, 25-22, 15-13).
“The ladies did amazing,” said Gordon Central coach Alicen Pearson. “They have turned it on, and we continue to improve each day.”
In the match against Pepperell, Tayla Gunn had six kills and one block, Haley Blaski had three kills, two aces and one block and Jaky Alvarez added six assists. In the win against Chattooga, Daie Trammell contributed four aces, three assists and one kill, Montse Villalobos added four aces, Blaski had nine digs, five kills and three aces and Chloe Ferguson had two aces, two digs and one kill.
The victory against Chattooga was the Lady Warriors’ third in the past week as they also defeated Rockmart last Thursday and Darlington on Saturday.
Gordon Central will visit Dade County for their next match on Tuesday as they take on the Lady Wolverines and Lookout Valley (Tenn.) in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gordon Central, Sonoraville run at Fort Mountain Meet
Gordon Central and Sonoraville both traveled to Chatsworth on Tuesday to compete in the Fort Mountain Meet and each came away with positive results.
The Lady Warriors took first in the girls team standings ahead of Murray County and Sonoraville with Jasmine Velasco earning a first-place finish individually with a time of 23:55. Sonoraville’s Riley Triplett came in second individually.
On the boys’ side, Sonoraville took first in the team scores as Nahum Trenti led them with a second-place individual finish. Gordon Central’s top time on the boys’ side came from Alfredo Pegueros.
Both head coaches had positive takeaways from the meet.
“I was really proud of my team,” said Gordon Central coach Shannon Rainwater. “It was the first race of the season for the full team, and despite some course marking difficulties, everyone had a pretty good race. I’m looking forward to getting our whole team healthy.”
“I was able to see a lot of promise from our girls team and expect them to get better as the season progresses,” said Sonoraville coach Butch Burch. “I am very encouraged with what I saw from our JV runners and only see our program getting better in the future.”
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday as they compete at the Run at the Rock at Woodland High starting at 8 a.m.