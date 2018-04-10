Sonoraville's Paxton Jarrett

Sonoraville’s Paxton Jarrett hits one out of the bunker on Monday at Fields Ferry. (Larry Greeson, For the Calhoun Times)

 Picasa

Fields Ferry Golf Club hosted some of the top teams and players from around Northwest Georgia on Monday afternoon for the annual Fields Ferry Invitational.

A total of 10 boys teams and nine girls teams sent players to compete in the 18-hole tournament, and many rose to the occasion with impressive performances. Dalton took first as a team on the girls’ side, and Christian Heritage took the team title in the boys’ competition.

The highest finishing local team was Sonoraville’s boys who won a tiebreaker over Calhoun in the team standings to take second after both teams fired a 322.

The local girls were led by Sonoraville, who finished fifth as a team, and Clara Hulsey who took third individually with a 76.

For results and more photos from Monday’s Fields Ferry Invitational, see Wednesday's Calhoun Times.