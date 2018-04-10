Fields Ferry Golf Club hosted some of the top teams and players from around Northwest Georgia on Monday afternoon for the annual Fields Ferry Invitational.
A total of 10 boys teams and nine girls teams sent players to compete in the 18-hole tournament, and many rose to the occasion with impressive performances. Dalton took first as a team on the girls’ side, and Christian Heritage took the team title in the boys’ competition.
The highest finishing local team was Sonoraville’s boys who won a tiebreaker over Calhoun in the team standings to take second after both teams fired a 322.
The local girls were led by Sonoraville, who finished fifth as a team, and Clara Hulsey who took third individually with a 76.
