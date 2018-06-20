Two local prep golfers are staying busy during the summer months and having success as well.
Sonoraville’s Clara Hulsey, who graduated in May, recently competed in the Georgia High School Senior All-Star Tournament and helped the North team defeat the South. Hulsey and teammate Katelyn Skiffen (Dalton High) won 2&1 on the first day of the tournament, and Hulsey dropped a competitive match on Day 2. Hulsey (left) and Skiffen are pictured holding the team first-place trophy.
Calhoun’s Alex Repp also competed recently and finished in second place in the Boys 15-18 intermediate division in the Georgia Junior Golf Tournament at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega as he shot an 82. Repp is pictured next to his score on the leaderboard.