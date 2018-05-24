The GHSA crowned the best golf teams and individual players in the state on Monday and Tuesday during the two-day state tournaments at separate sites around Georgia, and five local teams were among the field competing against top competition.
The Calhoun girls, who have won the previous three state titles in Class AAA, fell short of continuing their dominant run atop the leaderboard with a sixth-place finish at the Class AAA Girls State Tournament at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell. The Lady Jackets finished with a two-day team score of 542. They shot a 270 in the first round on Monday led by Molly Mashburn’s 89. Katie Kauffman (90) and Kylee Thornton (91) completed the team score. In the second round, Calhoun shot a 272 as Thornton had the low round for the team with an 88. Kauffman and Mashburn each shot a 92.
The Calhoun boys, who were also playing at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell in the Class AAA Boys State Tournament, finished sixth as a team with a two-day score of 665 (336-329). The low score for the Jackets in the first round came from Avery Dodd with an 80, and Andrew Barber (83), Taylor Gresham (86) and Drew Eickman (87) completed the team score. Hayden Hayes also shot an 87. The second round featured a nice round by Hayes, who had the low score for the team with a 76. Barber (83), Dodd (85) and Eickman (85) rounded out the Day 2 scoring. Gresham shot an 88.
“Our girls team had a great year,” said Calhoun coach Clay Stephenson. “A second-place finish at Area and a sixth-place finish at the State Tournament ended a great high school career for Katie Kauffman. Katie stepped up and became a leader of this team, and I was extremely proud of her and the rest of the team. They had a really fun year and the younger golfers learned a lot from Katie and got some great tournament experience that will definitely help out in the future.
“I was extremely proud of the boys this year. They worked extremely hard during the early part of the season. The weather was very cold and wet most of the season, but this never stopped us from putting in the work at practice. The highlight of the year was shooting a 302 and earning a second-place finish at the area tournament. A sixth-place finish at State was a great ending for this team and especially for our seniors Avery Dodd and Drew Gravitt.”
The Sonoraville boys finished seventh at the Class AAA Boys State Tournament as well with a two-day score of 673. They shot a 341 on Day 1 and a 332 on Day 2. Paxton Jarrett had the low score for the Phoenix in the first round with a 78, and that score was backed up by Blake Rouzee’s 85, Christian Balistreri’s 89 and Ryan Redd’s 89 to round out the team score. In the second round, Redd shot a 77 to lead the team. Also contributing to the team score was Rouzee (81), Jarrett (83) and Balistreri (91). Sonoraville’s Lane Worley (92-91) and Destin Summers (99-112) also competed at State for Sonoraville.
“I am very proud of how the boys competed this weekend at the AAA State Championships,” said Sonoraville coach Michael Farley. “The course was very long and tight, making us hit our spots. This is the deepest boys team Sonoraville has ever had, and I told them at the beginning of the season we should make a run at state. We finished seventh, which is the highest we have ever finished at State. We struggled on Day 1 but came out on Day 2 and played better golf like we are capable of doing.
“Paxton Jarrett played some phenomenal golf and really impressed me with his composure during the weekend. Blake Rouzee was very consistent for us and played very well. Ryan Redd tweaked a shoulder and was battling that all weekend. He didn’t play his best golf on Day 1 but came back on Day 2 and played like he has all year and shot a 77. Christian Balistreri was a pleasant surprise for us this year. He continued to get better and better as the year went on. Lane Worley is another freshman that really came through for us this year and played well at State. Lane has a very bright future ahead of him and could be one of the best golfers in the area by the time he is a senior. We had a fairly young team this year and next year looks very bright for us. Christian Balistreri is moving to another school, so that will hurt a little, and we are losing Ryan to GNTC but we should have a solid core group coming back.”
Coming off an Area 3-AA Championship in late April, the Gordon Central boys traveled to Applewood Golf Club in Keysville to compete in the Class AA Boys State Tournament. The Warriors finished seventh with a two-day score of 709. Contributing to the team’s 351 on Day 1 was Isaac McEntyre (80), Jordan Hardin (88), Zeb Reddix (91) and Joshua Hardin (92). Gordon Central finished things up with a 358 as a team in the second round as McEntyre and Jordan Hardin each carded an 84 to lead the team. Matthew Bryson (93) and Joshua Hardin (97) completed the team score. Bryson shot a 104 and Alex Neal shot a 117 on Day 1, and Reddix shot a 107 and Neal shot a 132 on Day 2.
The Gordon Central girls visited Waynesboro Country Club in Waynesboro to play in the Class AAA Girls State Tournament and took 12th as a team, shooting a two-day 457 (213-244). In the first round, Abbigail Hayes had the Lady Warriors’ low round with a 96, and Amberly Wilson completed the team score with a 117. Celeste Huffman also shot a 129 on Day 1. The second round also saw Hayes come in with the low score for Gordon Central with a 101. Wilson shot a 143 to complete the team score, and Huffman carded a 145.