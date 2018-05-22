The GHSA State Golf Tournaments got underway on Monday, and five local teams were among the competitors in their respective classifications.
At Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, Calhoun’s girls were in fifth after the first round of the two-day tournament with a score of 270 led by Molly Mashburn’s 89. Katie Kauffman (90) and Kylee Thornton (91) were also among the team scorers.
The Calhoun and Sonoraville boys were also competing in the Class AAA State Tournament at Cateechee Golf Club. The Jackets were sixth after Day 1 with a score of 336. They were led by Avery Dodd with an 80, and Andrew Barber (83), Taylor Gresham (86) and Drew Eickman (87) rounded out the team score. The Phoenix were in seventh with 341 led by Paxton Jarrett’s 78. Blake Rouzee (85), Christian Balistreri (89) and Ryan Redd (89) completed the team score.
The Gordon Central boys were in seventh after their first round in Class AA at Applewood Golf Club (Keysville) with a score of 351 led by Isaac McEntyre’s 80. Jordan Hardin (88), Zeb Reddix (91) and Joshua Hardin (92) were also among the team scorers.
The Gordon Central girls were 12th in AA at the Waynesboro Country Club with a score of 213 led by Abbigail Hayes’ 96.
