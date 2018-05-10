The three local boys golf teams competed in the City/County Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, and Calhoun was the team that came away with bragging rights.
The Jackets finished with a two-day team score of 296 after shooting a 143 on Day 1 at the Calhoun Elks Club and a 153 on Day 2 at Fields Ferry. Avery Dodd and Drew Eickman each shot a 37 on Day 2, and Hayden Hayes (39) and Andrew Barber/Drew Gravitt (40 completed the score. On Day 1, Dodd and Hayes each had an impressive 33, and Barber (38) and Taylor Gresham (39) also contributed to the score.
The Sonoraville boys shot a two-day score of 316 with a 157 on Day 1 and a 159 on Day 2. Day 1 scores included Blake Rouzee (37), Paxton Jarrett (39), Lane Worley (40) and Ryan Redd (41). Day 2 scores came from Redd (37), Rouzee (38), Worley (42) and Destin Summers (42).
Gordon Central didn’t have a full team score with just three players participating, but Isaac McEntyre led them at Fields Ferry with a 41.
