It may have been just another regular-season match to a lot of other golfers on Thursday at Meadow Lakes, but it certainly wasn’t that to Gordon Central’s Matthew Bryson. In fact, it’s probably a day he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
Bryson accomplished the feat that many golfers wait their whole lifetime for as he nailed a hole-in-one on the sixth hole during his round in the Warriors’ match against Pepperell, Coosa and Model.
The Gordon Central junior ended up with a 42 on the day, good for the team’s second-lowest score to help the Warriors to a first-place finish. They shot a 169 to take first ahead of Coosa (183), Model (198) and Pepperell (206). His teammate Jordan Hardin shot a 40 as the low man for GC.
