All the work they’ve put in this season has led to this point as five local golf teams make their way to compete in their respective state tournaments on Monday.
The Gordon Central boys, Gordon Central girls, Calhoun boys, Calhoun girls and Sonoraville boys will all be a part of the field against the state’s best in their classifications when the two-day state tournaments begin on Monday across Georgia.
Coming off an Area 3-AA championship a few weeks ago, the Gordon Central boys will play in the Class AA Boys State Tournament at the Applewood Golf Club in Keysville. The Lady Warriors, who finished as Area 3-AA runners-up, will play in the Class AA Girls State Tournament at Waynesboro Country Club in Waynesboro.
The Calhoun girls, Calhoun boys and Sonoraville boys will all play at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell as the Class AAA Girls and Boys State Tournaments will be held on the same course. The Lady Jackets are aiming for their fourth straight state title. They and the Calhoun boys each finished as Area 4-AAA runners up. The Phoenix finished fourth at Area.