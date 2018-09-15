Gordon Central (1-3, 0-1 in 7-AA) trailed 21-14 with less than five minutes to play when defensive back Seth Wolfe took a Pepperell fumble back 67 yards to the house to tie the game at 21-21. On the second play of the ensuing Pepperell drive, the Warriors’ defense came up with their second straight defensive score as safety Nelson Gravitt snatched a pass out of the air for an interception and returned it 41 yards to put his team up 27-21. (The two-point try failed.)
With all the momentum on the Warriors’ side, Pepperell (2-2, 1-0 in 7-AA) put together a gutcheck drive in the closing minutes that included multiple huge conversions on third and fourth downs and culminated with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dragons’ quarterback Gage Moses to receiver Payton Rhoades that coupled with the extra point from Ramiro Alanis gave their team the lead with eight seconds to play and eventually the game.
After a short kickoff, Gordon Central had one last chance with six seconds on the clock, but Pepperell’s defense made the stop to end the back-and-forth, wild and crazy contest. Even in a loss, Gordon Central head coach Cory Nix said his team should be proud of the effort they put out on that field on Friday.
“The first thing I want to say is I’m so proud of my kids,” said Nix. “They fought til the very end and never quit. That is the difference from year’s past. We had a perfect chance to get that win tonight, but it just didn’t work out. But that doesn’t take away from how great I feel about how our kids played and fought tonight. We’ve just got to go back to work and get ready for the next one. We might’ve lost on that scoreboard, but my heart is full tonight.”
Gordon Central led 14-13 at the half, but Pepperell put together an efficient and effective drive to open the third quarter that took more than four minutes off the clock and ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Darien Pasley. Pasley finished as the Dragons’ leading rusher with 93 yards on 19 carries and the touchdown.
That’s where the score stayed until Wolfe’s fumble return that tied the game and set up Gravitt’s interception return. Gravitt finished with three total touchdowns, scoring the other two on one-yard and nine-yard TD runs in the first half. He was the Warriors’ leading rusher with 93 yards on 18 carries. Cam Pierce added 49 yards on six carries.
Both defenses were opportunistic as Pepperell recovered three fumbles in the contest, including one in the fourth quarter by Camron Miles, and Gordon Central recovered two fumbles and had the interception.
Nix said this game shows how far his team has come since last year when they lost to Pepperell 43-0 in Lindale.
“From 43-0 to 28-27 and had a great chance to win the game,” said Nix. “We’ve made huge strides in this program, and that’s what I want the kids to understand. But we’ve got to execute better, hold onto the ball and get more stops on defense. We’ve got to learn how to finish these games. But we will. We’re going to continue to work hard and compete in this region.”
The Warriors jumped out to an early lead as they recovered a fumble at the Pepperell 29 on the Dragons’ first drive of the game. They quickly turned the turnover into points as a few plays later Gravitt plunged in from one yard out for the QB keeper touchdown to make it 7-0.
After a big stop by the Gordon Central defense on the ensuing Pepperell drive, which moved the ball all the way inside the Warriors’ five before a penalty and a missed field goal ended the scoring chance, the Warriors once again drove the field and doubled their lead on a spectacular TD run by Gravitt from nine yards out. The junior signal-caller started to the left, reversed field and weaved through the defense and into the end zone. Edgar Ramirez’s second extra point of the night made it 14-0.
Pepperell answered, however, as a long kick return to the GC 33 set them up with great field position. On fourth down and goal from the 1, Chris Barner rumbled in to cut his team’s deficit to 14-7.
They continued the momentum as they recovered a Gordon Central fumble on the next drive at the Warriors’ 29. Several plays later, quarterback Moses connected with Rhoades for a five-yard touchdown pass. The kick failed as Gordon Central held on to a 14-13 lead, which would be the score at the half. Moses finished with 179 yards passing on 18-of-29 throws with two touchdowns and one interception, and Rhoades had nine catches for 85 yards and the two scores.
The Warriors are on the road next Friday as they travel to Chattooga for another 7-AA matchup; Pepperell returns home to host Coosa.