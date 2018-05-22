Coming off a 2017 season in which they showed progress in the right direction, the Gordon Central Warriors displayed that the arrow is still pointing upward with a solid performance in their Spring Game against Trion on Friday night at Ratner Stadium.
Despite the Bulldogs coming away with a 17-7 win, there was reason to be excited for Gordon Central, including the margin on the scoreboard and the attitude on the sideline. Gordon Central head coach Cory Nix, who is going into his second season at the helm, said he was impressed by the tangible evidence on the field as well as how his team reacted and supported their teammates during Friday’s game.
“Last year when we played Trion to end the Spring, the scoreboard said 42-0 at the half…this year it was 17-0,” said Nix. “That right there shows the kids that we’ve cut into it and shown improvement. Physically, our offseason work has paid off. And I’m also proud of our kids because when adversity hit tonight, they didn’t quit. They kept fighting. We’ve been going through a book called The Energy Bus, and it’s all about positive energy. I think there is definitely a difference on our sideline. The guys are more positive and being better teammates. I think that is going to be huge moving forward.”
The game started with both defenses looking strong as they traded stops through the first quarter and a half. Trion got on the board at the 8:18 mark of the second quarter when a drive deep into Gordon Central territory stalled, but Bulldogs’ kicker Libni Ramirez connected on a 25-yard field goal to make it 3-0.
The passing game for Trion shined in the final portion of the first half with two big plays that resulted in points for the Bulldogs’ offense. Quarterback Lincoln Maddux connected with receiver Hagen Willingham twice for touchdowns. The first came on a 63-yard connection with 5:46 left in the half, and the second was a 29-yard pass with 1:49 remaining. Ramirez converted both extra points to make it 17-0 at the half.
Both defenses came up with one turnover in the first half as Gordon Central’s Luis Castillo recovered a fumble and looked to be headed for the end zone on a scoop and score, but the officials blew the play dead following the recovery. Trion’s Conner Ellenburg also had an interception in the half.
The third quarter featured reserves for both sides, and the Warriors’ defense looked impressive once again, forcing a couple stops, including one on fourth-down. The Gordon Central offense put together a solid drive toward the end of the quarter that featured nice runs by several different ball carriers, including David Lindsay, Seth Wolfe, Payton Parker and quarterback Brady Lackey.
The Warriors punched in a score to complete the drive as Lackey connected on a short touchdown pass to Lindsay from five yards out. David Bautista was true on the extra point to bring the score to 17-7, which held up as the final. The game was halted after three quarters as heavy rain and lightning moved into the area.
“With the two’s in to play in the third quarter, the way they marched down the field and punched one in was huge,” said Nix. “They capitalized on their opportunity tonight. Those guys are competing with the starters for playing time, and they might’ve earned more with their performance or at least gave us a little more reason to give them a look on film.”
Gordon Central’s Isaiah WIlborn was the leading rusher for his team on the night with 21 yards on four carries. Alex Abat had a few solid carries for 19 yards, and quarterback Nelson Gravitt connected on two passes in the first half.
One was a 12-yard completion to Cameron Pierce for a first down and an eight-yard pass to Edwin Herrera. Defensive standouts for the Warriors included linebacker John Victor Rainwater, Jake Moser and Christian Davis, among several others.
The game brought to a close two-plus weeks of Spring Practice for the Warriors, and Nix said he was pleased with everything the team accomplished in that time frame.
“I think overall the Spring was a great success,” said Nix. “It helped to have a full staff in place this year unlike last year when we were still trying to piece everything together. We installed what we were able to offensively in a couple weeks, and I think we got better defensively. We are still young overall. We’ve got a lot of rising juniors on the roster mixed with some seniors. We still have a bit of a learning curve and a lot of room to grow.”
Next up for the Warriors is their summer conditioning and lifting program, which will officially begin on June 4.
“I told the guys after the game that this is the beginning of our summer program, and we need to continue to look to improve every day,” said Nix. “The last couple weeks and tonight’s game was an evaluation tool to see what we have going into the summer. Everything starts in the weight room, and playing time is earned in there as much as it is on the field. It’s go-time on June 4 so our guys need to be ready for it.”
The Warriors will open official Fall practice in late June and then play their lone preseason scrimmage on Aug. 10 when they host Sonoraville. They open the regular season the following Friday (Aug. 17) with a non-region test at Haralson County.
“We are looking to make a statement in Year 2 of this rebuilding process,” said Nix. “We want to win more games than last year and just continue to show improvement.”