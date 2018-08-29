The Gordon Central Warriors are off to a tough start this season, and on Friday they will face a team that is in a similar situation.
Both teams are desperate for a win after 0-2 starts when the Warriors head on the road to Ellijay to visit Gilmer at 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central (0-2) have suffered discouraging losses to Haralson County and Christian Heritage in the first couple weeks of the season and were unable to get anything going offensively last Friday against the Lions as well as struggled to defend their potent passing attack. The Warriors were held to just 54 total yards as they rotated quarterbacks Brady Lackey and Nelson Gravitt with head coach Cory Nix still seeing which of the pair to use most going forward. Cam Pierce was Gordon Central’s most consistent rusher for the second straight week.
Gilmer (0-2) is also winless as they lost to Fannin County 28-0 in their opener on Aug. 17 and then dropped a 20-19 heartbreaker last Friday against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. The Bobcats will boast a multi-headed rushing attack with quarterback David Smith and running backs Avery Bertolini, James Dover and Taylor Brogdon all getting their share of carries.
The Bobcats are looking to turn things around under head coach Casey Wingard, who is in his third season at the school after suffering 0-10 seasons in both 2016 and 2017. Their last win came in November of 2015 against Heritage (Catoosa).
The Warriors trail the all-time series against Gilmer 3-6, but it has been a while since they squared off as Gilmer won the last meeting in 1991, 7-6.
Gordon Central is also looking to gain some momentum with a positive performance this week as it is their last non-region contest before an off week and then heading straight into Region 7-AA play when they host Pepperell on Sept. 14.