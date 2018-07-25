The Summer is over and the prep football preseason has officially begun. The three local teams open Fall practice this week as Sonoraville held its first session on Tuesday night, and Calhoun and Gordon Central each practicing for the first time on Wednesday.
The teams will each have five “acclimation” practices before putting on the full pads for the first time next week.
They won’t have a lot of time before getting their first taste of competition against an opponent as Calhoun hosts Northwest Whitfield for its preseason scrimmage on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Sonoraville visits Gordon Central for their preseason scrimmage on Aug. 10 at Ratner Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
The Jackets play their season opener on Aug. 16 against Ridgeland as part of the Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium, and GC visits Haralson County to open their season on Aug. 17. The Phoenix host Model on Aug. 24 to open their season.
