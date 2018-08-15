The Gordon Central Warriors have a lot of positive momentum coming off what they did in their preseason scrimmage last Friday night against Sonoraville. They goal now is to transfer that mojo into the regular season.
The Warriors will open their 2018 schedule on Friday when they take a trip south to visit Haralson County at 7:30 p.m. They will be looking for their first win in a season opener since 2012 when Gordon Central defeated Coosa.
Gordon Central coach Cory Nix, who is going into his second season at the helm, said a road win in the opener would do wonders in getting 2018 off on the right foot.
“For our kids to go in the road and find a way to get a win on Friday, it would be a huge confidence booster,” said Nix. “We want to keep the momentum rolling. I was talking to someone the other day about how long it has been since GC won the first game of the season, and for us to be able to do that this week would be incredible.
“I know myself and my coaches have all the faith in the world in our players. But it’s on them to believe in themselves, go out and execute and do everything they can to try to get this win.”
The Warriors performed well last Friday in their 28-7 win against cross-county rival Sonoraville with solid production from the starters in the first half all the way down to the reserves in the fourth quarter. Scoring touchdowns in the victory was Dawson Lackey on an incredible interception return in the second quarter, John Victor Rainwater at the beginning of the third quarter and Brison McGinnis with two short TD runs in the fourth quarter. David Bautista also made a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter.
“It was a win for us from the No. 1s all the way down to the freshmen,” said Nix. “It was great execution from our kids, and it just gave them the confidence that all the hard work they have been putting in is paying off. We know we are going to have to humble them some at practice this week, but I think they are hungrier now as well. They felt some success on Friday, and now they are addicted to it. They have the confidence now that they can play with people and compete.”
Haralson County is in a similar situation to Gordon Central according to Nix as the Rebels are trying to turn things around after some tough years and have a head coach going into his second season in Scott Peavey. His team won two games last season and are looking for positive things to build on this year just like the Warriors.
Nix said Haralson County will work mostly out of a 3-4 defense that is somewhat aggressive by blitzing here and there and have two different schemes on offense. They show some spread but also will play single wing and try to control the game with the run. Nix said his team is preparing to see several different looks from the Rebels on both sides of the ball. He said his team has several bullet points of what they need to accomplish on the field in order to have success on Friday.
“Defensively, we’ve got to stop the run,” said Nix. “If we can stop the run and get them out of that single wing formation, I think they will have a little trouble. And we also have to tackle well and try to get some turnovers.
“On offense, we looked pretty sharp in the scrimmage, but we have some mistakes to fix. We just want to polish what we’re doing and go execute. Hopefully we can churn the clock and keep our defense fresh.”
Gordon Central has lost their only two meetings previously with Haralson County, falling in 17-15 in 1987 and 12-6 in 1986.