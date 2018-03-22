CORNELIUS, N.C. — Calhoun High School Long Snapper Zane McCracken was named one of the top performers at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp in Cornelius, North Carolina on Sunday, March 11, 2018.
McCracken, class of 2020, competed with approximately 80 participants from Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Snappers gathered at William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina to learn from the best and get the most exposure possible to college coaches. Rubio Long Snapping will return to North Carolina this Summer.
“McCracken is really improving well as he is snapping with confidence and snapping an extremely smooth ball. When his eyes go all the way through, he can easily get sub .75. Getting bigger by the second.” said Rubio.
Chris Rubio is the Long Snapping instructor for Rubio Long Snapping, and has followers from all over the world; attending in mass to the sought-after camps and events offered across the country. In addition to these large camps, Rubio Long Snapping also offers private lessons. Over the past three years, Rubio has had over 300 snappers go to college.
If you would like more information on Rubio Long Snapping camps, competitions, rankings and/or lessons, please feel free to contact Chris Rubio, President & Owner. Cell: (626) 260-2524, Email: Rubio@RubioLongSnapping.com, Website: RubioLongSnapping.com.