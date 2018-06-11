The recruiting process has been heating up for Calhoun rising senior Davis Allen over the past several months as scholarship offers have continued to roll in for the highly-rated Class of 2018 tight end/linebacker.
After attending a camp last week at Clemson University, Allen got an offer from the powerhouse program, and he jumped on it almost immediately. He committed to the Tigers on Sunday night via Twitter.
Allen joins Calhoun teammate Brannon Spector as the second Clemson commit for the Jackets for this upcoming recruiting class, and that pair follows Baylon Spector, who was a Clemson signee in 2016.
This past season, Allen was a key part of the Jackets’ offensive and defensive success during their run to the Class AAA State Championship. As a tight end, he had 13 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and as a linebacker, he recorded 153 total tackles, six tackles-for-loss and three sacks.