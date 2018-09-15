It was a tale of two radically different halves for the Jackets, who permitted Preston Poag Jr. and company to leave the 1st quarter with 10 points off of a field goal and spectacular 57-yard rushing touchdown by workhorse running back Dante Tidwell.
“We just didn’t play Calhoun football in that first half,” Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of the way they hung in there and battled. We challenged them at the half, and they responded.”
After a scoreless second half, Calhoun (4-0, 2-0 in 6-AAA) wasted no time bouncing back after the break. Brannon Spector sparked the rally by snagging a 49-yard grab from quarterback Gavin Gray to set up an eight-yard rushing score by Zack Fuller.
The Jackets continued snatching the momentum when Greg Carr pounced on a squib-like kickoff that would later set into motion a 19-yard scoring play off a screen pass to Collin Baggett.
Luke Moseley then helped Calhoun cement the comeback, contributing two highlight-worthy grabs. Moseley blazed past the opposing cornerback to snag an 80-yard touchdown in the late third, before skying for a ball in the back of the endzone for a 22-yard score.
“All of our wide receivers really stepped up for us tonight,” Lamb said. “We just have to keep getting the ball in the hands of these guys and putting them in positions to succeed.”
Sandwiched in between Moseley’s grabs was a one-yard rushing touchdown by Gray. He finished with over 280 yards passing.
As impressive of a turnaround it was for the offense, the Calhoun defense also tightened up immensely while holding the Mountaineers off the board the remainder of the contest.
Tidwell racked up over 150 yards on the ground.
The Jackets will be on the road again next Friday when they visit Ringgold.