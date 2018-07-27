Whistles were heard on football fields throughout Calhoun and Gordon County this week as the three local prep teams each held their first official practices of the 2018 preseason.
Calhoun, Sonoraville and Gordon Central all opened fall practice this week as they began “acclimation days” mandated by the Georgia High School Association. Each team must complete five practices in helmets, shirts and shorts before putting on full pads for the first time.
Even without the ability to make a lot of contact, the three local squads were looking to take full advantage of their first few practices as preseason scrimmages and regular-season openers are just a few weeks away.
For more photos from practice this week at all three schools, see Saturday's Calhoun Times.
Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb said he was very happy with the way his team came out with a lot of energy on Wednesday in their first practice.
“We had a great opening day,” said Lamb of his Jackets, who are coming off a Class AAA State Championship last season. “I was very pleased with our intensity and effort. The kids are excited to finally be back after having a productive offseason. Our emphasis early on will be to get our base offense and defense in along with installing our special teams.”
Lamb is heading into his 20th season at the helm for Calhoun, and his team will play their preseason scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. when they host Northwest Whitfield at Phil Reeve Stadium. They open the regular season the following Thursday, Aug. 16 as they will square off against Ridgeland in the Corky Kell Classic at 5:30 p.m. at Barron Stadium in Rome. The Jackets are aiming to break the state record for most consecutive region titles this season as they go for their 18th straight.
Sonoraville held its first practice on Tuesday night as head coach Denver Pate goes into his second season leading the Phoenix. He said the first couple practices have been very positive, and they will continue to try and get as much done as possible in the first few weeks of the preseason.
“The tempo has been good, and the kids’ attitudes have been great so far the first couple days,” said Pate. “We’re flying around, lots of energy and having fun. I’ve been very pleased so far.
“The first few practices without pads and almost no contact is a big time for us to make sure we get our offense and defense installed as well as work on special teams. We’ve got to make sure our kids are on the same page with the mental part so that when we do put on the pads, it’s almost second nature to them. With the season moving up earlier almost every year now and with limited padded practices, we’ve got to use our time wisely.”
The Phoenix will head across the county to Ratner Stadium on Friday, Aug. 10 to play their preseason scrimmage against Gordon Central at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors also opened practice on Wednesday morning after what head coach Cory Nix described as a great summer for his program. He said he was very happy with what his team got done in the first couple days of practice as well.
"The first five days of acclimation period for us, our focus is to get them used to the heat by increasing the amount of time we practice," said Nix, who is also heading into his second season with the program. "Like everyone else in Georgia we are all in a helmet so we are limited to certain things we can do in practice. So we are fundamentals, installation of all three phases and conditioning. We also just got back from a three-day FCA Camp where we competed against some good competition and were able to gel more as a team."
The Warriors will turn around and open the regular season the following Friday after their scrimmage by visiting Haralson County on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Sonoraville has an idle week following the preseason scrimmage and will open the regular season on Aug. 24 at home against Model at 7:30 p.m.