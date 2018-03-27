The Calhoun and Sonoraville fishing teams were busy this past weekend as both sent anglers to the Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association tournament at Lake Weiss (Ala.), and Calhoun also sent multiple teams to the Amatuer High School Bass Anglers tournament at Lake Allatoona.
At the Lake Weiss Tournament that featured a total of 114 boats, Calhoun’s duo of Andrew Fisher and Dawson Crisp (pictured) was the top finisher locally with a catch of five fish for 12.38 pounds to take fourth place. Sonoraville’s duo of Myles Bennett and Will Pritchett (pictured) caught five fish for 8.82 pounds to take 18th place. Sonoraville’s Bryson Dowdy and Will Hall caught four fish for 7.04 pounds (24th place), and other finishers for Sonoraville were Bryson Thurman and Chase Potter (two fish for 5.64 pounds), Blade Parker and Colby Smith (five fish for 5.30 pounds), Hannah Roberts and Logan Kuhlman (two fish for 2.93 pounds) and Gavin Aikens and Treven Hovers (one fish for 2.04 pounds). Other finishers for Calhoun were Jett Strickland and Gage Hammond (two fish for 2.93 pounds), Will Bryant and Cody Schild (one fish for 2.09 pounds) and Chandler Serritt and Aspen Martin (one fish for 1.21 pounds). The teams will be back in action on April 14-15 at Lake Chickamauga, blasting out of Dayton, Tenn. boat dock.
At the Lake Allatoona Tournament, Calhoun’s team of Hayley Mills and Madeline Martin (pictured) caught five fish for 7.52 pounds to take seventh place. Jake Reynolds also weighed in with one fish for 1.08 pounds.