Two local teams had great days on the lake on Saturday as they finished first and second in the final standings at the Amateur High School Bass Anglers tournament (AHSBA) at Lake Allatoona.
The pair of Sonoraville’s Jackson Burchett and Gordon Central’s Clay Bowen (pictured) took first with four fish and a total weight of 7.48 pounds and also was the Big Fish winner with a 2.70-pounder.
The pair of Gordon Central’s Blake Reynolds and Calhoun’s Jake Reynolds (pictured) came in second with four fish and a total weight of 7.30 pounds.