Sonoraville High anglers Myles Bennett and Will Pritchett competed in the Battle of Chickamauga Tournament in Dayton, Tenn. on Saturday and had an impressive day on the water.
The pair finished the competition with five fish for a total of 17.01 pounds, which was good for third place out of 200 boats. Bennett and Pritchett are pictured showing off their catch and also receiving their third-place plaques. Boat captain Jeremy Carroll also played a part in the impressive performance for the two Sonoraville seniors.
The pair will be back on the water on Saturday, May 5 along with the rest of their Sonoraville teammates as well as Calhoun when the Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association hosts their final regular-season tournament at Lake Weiss in Centre, Ala.