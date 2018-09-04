Due to her outstanding performance at the Ridge Ferry Invitational, Calhoun High School junior Ashley Hartness was recently named the Class AAA Runner of the Week by Georgia Milesplit.
The junior cross country runner ran a blazing 20:13 during the Ridge Ferry Invitational at Ridge Ferry Park in Rome. This follows her top-10 finish and medal performance at the Kosh Classic in Atlanta the previous week.
Hartness (pictured during the Ridge Ferry Invitational) was one of nine girls runners across the state to earn the honor as one was named for each classification and one independent.
Hartness and Calhoun will be back in action next on Saturday as they run in the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational in Carrollton.