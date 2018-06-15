Kelly Rule and Kayli Charleston will be the first cheerleaders from Sonoraville High School to receive an invitation to attend the Cheer Hawaii USA cheerleading and leadership camp this summer in Honolulu, HI.
According to their head coach Ginger Reeves, they are talented, well liked and leaders of the SHS football cheer team. Rule is also a member of the competition team.
“Both young ladies will bring back valuable new material and leadership skills to help lead the Phoenix Nation spirit teams this year,” said Reeves. “Kelly and Kayli will have the unique opportunity to blend the love of cheerleading and their own leaderships skills while learning about the Hawaiian culture from ten high school coaches from across the United States and three different college coaches. Their coaches, families, SHS, and Sonoraville community are very proud of them.”
Reeves also gave a special thanks to Kim Mason and Quality Staffing, Inc. for the travel bags provided to Rule and Charleston.