The Sonoraville High competition cheerleaders attended UCA Stunt Camp last week at the University of West Georgia. Kelly Rule and Alea Logan (pictured) were chosen as All-American cheerleaders, and the team learned some valuable techniques for the upcoming season according to head coach Ginger Reeves.
Reeves said her and assistant coach Taylor Kile were very proud of the team and their effort at camp. The team members pictured who attended the camp were: Natalie Knight, Jayra Stansell, Keslei Craddock, Kailee Bearden, Brittany Spear, Kaylee Cochran, Hali Johnson, Kendel Whitehead, Sydney Loveless, Hailey Robinson, Mariah Key, Kelly Rule, Raven Pasley and Alea Logan.